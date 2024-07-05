Scottish Labour ‘confident of majority’ as SNP faces Westminster wipeout

The leader of Scottish Labour has said he is confident of a full revival with early indications it will inflict heavy losses on the Scottish National party in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Fife.

Arriving at the Glasgow count centre, Anas Sarwar received rapturous applause from candidates anticipating imminent declarations of their success.

He said: “I am confident we will have a majority in Scotland and we can start the process of change tomorrow.

“The first stage is getting rid of a 14-year Tory government that has done so much damage to our country. That hard works tomorrow. The second stage would be looking towards Scottish parliament, [and the] parliamentary elections in 2026.”

Labour Scottish leader Anas Sarwar arrives in Glasgow to rapturous applause. Says he is confident of a Labour victory in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/IUBtvkP2ds — Lisa O'Carroll (@lisaocarroll) July 5, 2024

The first knockout was in Kilmarnock and Loudoun, where Labour’s Lillian Jones won 19,055 votes, beating the SNP’s Alan Brown on 13,936.

By 6.30am on Friday, Labour was celebrating a spectacular revival of fortunes, going from only one seat in 2019 to 35 seats and several counts yet to conclude.

In a bruising night for the SNP, Labour had a clean sweep in Glasgow, flipping all six seats, all of which were held by SNP and took four of five seats in Edinburgh apart from Edinburgh West, where Christine Jardine of the Lib Dems returned with a whopping majority of about 16,000.

The SNP looked as if it was going to end the night with fewer than 10 seats, with only six seats by 5.45am. It received a morale boost in Aberdeen South with an easy victory for Stephen Flynn, the party’s leader in Westminster.

But in a rare fillip for the SNP, the outgoing Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, lost to Seamus Logan in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East. Ross stood in place of David Duguid, who was barred from standing by party chiefs due to ill health.

The SNP leader, John Swinney, who is two months into the job, has apologised to his party colleagues who did not retain their seats, describing the night as “very damaging and tough”.

“You don’t recover from those tough times in an instant, and we’ve not managed to recover from them during this election campaign and I’m deeply sorry that that’s the situation that we face,” he said.

The SNP is facing a near-wipeout in Westminster after dominating politics in Scotland for more than a decade. An exit poll suggested it would be left with just 10 MPs, down from 48.

Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon told ITV that the projection showing it would lose 38 constituencies would translate into a “seismic” night for Labour, if it proved accurate.

She said: “This is not a good night for the SNP on those numbers … This is at the grimmer end of the expectations for the SNP if the exit poll is right.”

The former Scottish Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson described the exit poll results as a potential “massacre” for her party across the UK, but said they suggested the Tories could double their number of seats in Scotland to 12.

Speaking on ITV, Sturgeon said she believed the results of the exit poll would turn out to be “broadly right”.

The SNP had been expecting a bad night, with the first minister, John Swinney, warning that votes in many constituencies were on a knife-edge. But in an early morale boost, Stephen Flynn, their leader in Westminster, retained his Aberdeen south seat.

Privately, it had been hoping for about 20 seats, but the projected 10 would be the worst result since 2010 – before the independence referendum.

It has been a turbulent two years for the SNP, during which time it has had three leaders. Sturgeon quit her post, saying she was burnt out, in February 2023, weeks before her husband, Peter Murrell, was questioned in connection with alleged embezzlement of party funds. He was charged earlier this year. Sturgeon was also arrested, but released without charge.

Humza Yousaf, Sturgeon’s apprentice, stepped down in May after ending his power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens in Holyrood – with Swinney then taking the reins.

Labour, on the other hand, is expecting a Lazarus-style recovery from 2019, when it returned only one MP.

Polls before Thursday predicted Labour would take 25 or 26 seats, wining in the central belt of Edinburgh, Glasgow and their surrounding constituencies.

“This is seismic for Labour. There’s no getting away from that, it’s a massive achievement for Keir Starmer,” said Sturgeon. “I think it will be interesting as the night progresses to see the extent that this is driven by the Tory collapse as opposed to a Labour surge.”

The election comes after a decade-long attempt by Labour to recover support in Scotland after suffering big losses in 2015 and 2019. Buoyed by the previous year’s independence referendum, the SNP left all the competition in the dust in 2015, taking 56 of the then 59 seats.

In 2017, Labour staged a slight recovery by winning seven seats, only to lose six of them in 2019.

With the SNP’s iron grip on Scottish politics weakening, questions will be asked about its political strategy centring on independence and the constitutional place of Scotland.

The party’s independence strategy has held up on the back of the Conservative party’s unpopularity in Scotland, which voted to remain in the EU in 2016.

Related: Anatomy of an earthquake: how the 2024 election shocks unfolded

But with worsening NHS waiting lists, a cost of living crisis and a resurgent Labour party, voters may have decoupled their own desire for stability from the constitutional question of independence that was at the centre of the SNP’s manifesto in 2024.