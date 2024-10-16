Scottish government pays to repatriate Alex Salmond's body after request to use RAF rejected

The Scottish government is chartering a flight to repatriate Alex Salmond's body after the Foreign Office rejected requests for the RAF to get involved, Sky News understands.

The former first minister and SNP leader collapsed and died after delivering a speech on Scottish independence in North Macedonia on Saturday.

The UK and Scottish governments had been in talks about the return of Mr Salmond's body.

David Davis, Conservative MP and close friend of Mr Salmond, had led calls for the armed forces to get involved.

A source close to the process told Sky News the Scottish government had opted to charter a private aircraft.

Officials are arranging the final logistics on Wednesday afternoon.

There had been lengthy discussions between Scotland's Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and the UK government's Europe minister.

There had been concerns about breaking the precedent of the RAF only repatriating the bodies of members of the Royal Family.

Eyewitnesses say Mr Salmond, a nationalist stalwart, fell into the arms of a colleague at a lunch following the Cultural Diplomacy summit in Ohrid on Saturday afternoon.

The 69-year-old's family confirmed the cause of death was a heart attack in a statement issued on Monday evening.

The King led tributes to Mr Salmond, who led Scotland to the brink of independence in the historic 2014 referendum.

In a message issued by Buckingham Palace, the King said he and the Queen were "greatly saddened" to hear of Mr Salmond's "sudden death".

A book of condolence has opened at the Scottish parliament for visitors to leave messages that will be sent to Mr Salmond's family.

Mr Salmond served as first minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the SNP on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.

He launched his rival Scottish independence party, Alba, in 2021 after his relationship with his successor Nicola Sturgeon fractured.

The pair never spoke again.