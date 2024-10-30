Scottish judges overturn 1937 ruling in move to make it easier to prosecute rapists

Scottish judges have agreed to scrap an 87-year-old legal rule in a move which, it is hoped, will mean more rapists face justice.

A majority of a panel of nine appeal judges agreed with a request from Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain to overturn an historic judgment which will mean corroboration rules in sexual assault cases are relaxed.

The 1937 ruling meant that while another person’s account of a complainer’s description of what happened to them in the immediate aftermath of an alleged attack could be used to support their evidence, it did not in itself count as corroboration.

Under the unique requirement for corroboration under Scots law, evidence from at least two independent sources is required to secure a conviction.

Eight of the judges agreed to overturn the rule, in a move which will mean more rape cases can be prosecuted and potentially result in convictions.

“This is a landmark judgment that has the potential to significantly improve access to justice for rape survivors,” Sandy Brindley, the chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, said. “This will remove a barrier for cases getting to court.”

Ms Bain had urged Scotland’s appeal court to overturn the precedent, set decades ago when a man called Henry Morton, convicted of indecently assaulting a woman in Glasgow the previous year, successfully appealed the conviction.

Morton, who was jailed for a year, successfully overturned the verdict after arguing that only his alleged victim was able to identify him as the assailant.

The other evidence came from a witness who had seen the attack but could not identify Morton, who was identified by the complainer from a police identification parade, and the account of her brother – who had seen her in a distressed state after she returned home.

The historic ruling was seen as highly relevant to the acquittal of two alleged sex attacks, including a man accused of a violent rape in Princes Street Gardens, in Edinburgh, after juries delivered not proven verdicts last year.

In both cases, the judges told the jury that the alleged victims’ statements could only be used to show that they had been consistent in what they said but they were not a separate source of evidence.

The new judgment means in future prosecutions a witness who gives evidence that a complainer told them about how they had been assaulted shortly after the attack can corroborate that a crime occurred and can also corroborate the identity of the accused.

Major backlash

Ms Bain’s successful move to have the rule quashed, claiming the law had “taken a wrong turn” in 1937, is part of a wider drive to increase the number of prosecutions for rape and sexual assault cases.

These include controversial plans for juryless trials in rape cases, which have been pushed back until after the next Holyrood elections following a major backlash from the legal profession.

“This decision continues the evolution we are seeing in Scotland towards development of a progressive and humane justice system that truly serves our society,” Ms Bain said.

“The potential to introduce change, such as through these Lord Advocate’s references, was a significant motivation for me in taking this office.

“The decisions of the appeal court have the potential to transform the way we prosecute all offences, in particular sexual offences, and I believe will improve access to justice for many more victims.”

The ruling does not impact on the two acquittals last year. The majority of rape cases reported to police do not result in prosecutions and of those that do, the conviction rate is significantly lower than for other offences.