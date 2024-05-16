Scottish minister recovering in intensive care after ‘major surgery’

Craig Paton, PA Scotland Deputy Political Editor
·1 min read

Scotland’s business minister is recovering in intensive care after undergoing “major surgery”, a statement from his office has said.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead, 54, was initially treated at Dr Gray’s Hospital in his constituency last week after “a few days of feeling ill”.

He was then transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at the weekend for the operation.

The nature of Mr Lochhead’s illness remains unclear.

“Over the weekend Richard was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he had major surgery and is now recovering in ICU,” the statement on Thursday said.

“Despite some initial complications, he is in a stable condition and is making good progress.

“It is hard to find the words to express our deep gratitude to the NHS staff involved in Richard’s care. He and his family have been blown away by the compassion, dedication and skill of clinicians both in Elgin and Aberdeen.

“We will never be able to thank them enough for all they’ve done – and continue to do – for him.”

The family have been “touched” by messages they have received, the statement added.

First Minister John Swinney – a longtime colleague of Mr Lochhead – posted on X, formerly Twitter, that his “love, thoughts, encouragement and support are with Richard, Fiona and their family”.

Anyone wishing to contact Mr Lochhead should do so through his constituency office, which is still dealing with casework on his behalf.

