Scottish Power makes Lowestoft its wind farm base

A coastal town is to be the long-term home of Scottish Power's offshore wind operations.

The company said it was investing £8m to acquire and develop the site on Trinity Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk.

RJ Pryce, who are currently on the site, will move to a nearby location, it said.

The new site will be close to the company’s operations and maintenance base for the East Anglia One offshore windfarm, which is located on land owned by Associated British Ports at Lowestoft Port.

The site is expected to have capacity for about 100 staff members, and will provide an operations and maintenance base for the East Anglia Three offshore windfarm, which is currently being built and due to be in operation by 2026.

Scottish Power said it would be its biggest ever wind farm, the second largest in the world, and will power about 1.3 million homes.

