Scottish Tory leader says he plans to stand in key SNP target seat

Alongside his dual roles in two parliaments, Ross also works as a part-time match official for the SFA.

Alongside his dual roles in two parliaments, Ross also works as a part-time match official for the SFA. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

The Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, has announced he plans to stand again for Westminster in a key Scottish National party target seat, reversing repeated commitments to focus on his duties at Holyrood.

Ross said he had decided to “to lead from the front” after the former Scotland office minister David Duguid, the anticipated candidate for the new seat of Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, developed “serious health issues”.

But Duguid himself – who is undergoing rehabilitation in the spinal injury unit at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth university hospital – claimed on Wednesday evening that he had been barred from standing by the party due to ill health.

Duguid, the former MP for Banff and Buchan whose constituency was taken in to the new seat for which Ross has put himself forward, revealed on social media that he had not been selected to stand despite being adopted by his local party.

Ross, who until the general election was called served as MP for Moray and an MSP for the Highlands and Islands, confirmed his decision at a hastily arranged press conference in Edinburgh on Thursday morning.

Alongside his dual roles in two parliaments, Ross also works as a part-time match official for the SFA, prompting regular jibes about his “three jobs” from political opponents.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Ross said: “Unfortunately, with real regret, the party management board concluded that David could not proceed as our candidate for the new seat of Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

“I want to personally thank him for the significant role he has played and there will always be a place for him in the Scottish Conservatives.”

Saying that the new seat included part of his old Moray constituency, which he had held since his surprise ousting of SNP veteran Angus Robertson in 2017, Ross went on: “I know how to beat the SNP and I know how important it is to local voters that we do so.”

“I know how damaging it would be for constituents, including many I’ve already represented as MP for Moray, to have an SNP MP who only focuses on independence at the expense of all the issues that really matter to local people”.

The SNP candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, Seamus Logan, said Duguid’s treatment by the Scottish Conservatives would “outrage many local families” and wished him a swift and full recovery.

“I give a commitment to people across Aberdeenshire North and Moray East that, if I’m elected on 4 July, I will be a champion for everyone who lives here – and I will always put the interests of our constituency first.”