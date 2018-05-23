Scottish U14s Youth Cup Final Sees Player Score Directly From Kick-Off

The Scottish Youth U14s FA Cup final saw a player score directly from kick-off on Saturday, May 19.

Spartans FC’s meeting with St Andrews BC at the Excelsior Stadium in Airdrie, Scotland, began in a very unusual fashion when Spartans’ Louis MacLachlan scored from the halfway line.

Footage of the beginning of the game shared to the Scottish Youth Football Association YouTube account shows MacLachlan lining up the shot as the referee prepares to begin the game. He then kicks the ball up the field and above the head of St Andrews DC’s goalkeeper.

Spartans FC went on to win the game 4-0 and lift the Scottish Youth U14s FA Cup. Credit: Scottish Youth Football Association via Storyful