The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Rick Tocchet challenged his Vancouver Canucks to up their game. The team responded to the head coach in a big way Thursday, coming back from an early deficit to grind out a crucial 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. Tocchet wasn't surprised his players answered the call. “The bounce back or whatever you want to call it, it's been all year," he said. "I mean, it happened a few times this year where we didn't like our effort and we dealt wi