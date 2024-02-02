Scottsdale parent and teacher wants schools to do more to combat youth violence

Sky News
Transgender children will be "forcibly outed" under the government's draft guidance on gender identity in schools, according to a coalition of charities. A joint statement by a group of organisations including Mermaids, Stonewall, and Amnesty International UK, said the guidance "seeks to deny the existence of transgender pupils, discouraging them from coming out and being their authentic selves, and could lead to young people being forcibly outed to parents and teachers". The long-awaited draft guidance was issued in December, and offered proposals for schools and colleges in England on how best to support pupils who are questioning their gender.