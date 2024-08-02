Scottsdale sales tax initiative to stay on ballot

The Daily Beast

A CNN panel grew testy Wednesday night during a discussion about Donald Trump’s racist comments about Vice President Kamala Harris earlier in the day, with anchor Laura Coates reprimanding a Trump-friendly guest for talking over her.On Laura Coates Live, the namesake anchor spoke with four guests, one of whom was Bruce LeVell, the former executive director of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump. When Coates asked him how Trump questioning Harris’ ethnicity and saying she had “turned Black