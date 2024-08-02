Scottsdale sales tax initiative to stay on ballot
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit over Scottsdale's public safety tax initiative.
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit over Scottsdale's public safety tax initiative.
The Republican nominee was slammed as horrible, unkind and a “self-centered sadistic monster” over the line.
The president had a simple yet effective question when reminded of his predecessor's claim.
The former president's latest boast quickly backfired.
Apparently "golf memberships" are considered a love language in the Trump family.
Right around the time the South Carolina Republican declared Biden "MIA," news broke that his administration had arranged a massive prisoner exchange.
And it wasn't the former president's racist comments about likely Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
A CNN panel grew testy Wednesday night during a discussion about Donald Trump’s racist comments about Vice President Kamala Harris earlier in the day, with anchor Laura Coates reprimanding a Trump-friendly guest for talking over her.On Laura Coates Live, the namesake anchor spoke with four guests, one of whom was Bruce LeVell, the former executive director of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump. When Coates asked him how Trump questioning Harris’ ethnicity and saying she had “turned Black
Republican Voters Against Trump launched a $3.5 million campaign across swing states.
‘It was clear to me from the start that he was an imposter – and that on some level, he knew it,’ Pelosi writes about Trump
Jessica Tarlov sparred with Martha MacCallum over the former president's "offensive" comments on Kamala Harris' identity.
For a former president who never admits a mistake, it's no surprise his staff's statement on the Q&A declared victory over "Liberal Mainstream Media Malpractice."
Former President Trump demanded more details surrounding the massive prisoner swap Thursday that freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan from Russian custody. Trump responded to the news by touting his own record of prisoner swaps in a post on Truth Social, while also questioning whether the U.S. gave…
Donald Trump's niece pulled no punches with a blistering critique of her relative.
In a new legal filing, Trump, a convicted felon, complains about the former California attorney general's "prosecutor vs. felon" campaign taunts.
Every day, the news gets weirder and weirder.
Dems' "weird" attacks are getting under Trump's skin. "Of course he's upset," a source told Rolling Stone
On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump participated in a Q&A session at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Annual Convention and Career Fair in Chicago. During the speech, he continued to make racist comments and mispronounce the name of his Democratic opponent in a very contentious panel. Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent for ABC …
He keeps telling us he wants to undo centuries of American progress. The former president even wants U.S. generals to be like Nazis, deferring to him as officers did to Hitler.
Russia freed the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and the former US Marine Paul Whelan in a major exchange with the US.
Ukraine's drone attacks have been hitting deep into Russia. A warfare expert says Russia's air defenses have been stretched, giving Ukraine chances.