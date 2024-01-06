SCOTUS will hear Trump's ballot appeal
The Colorado Supreme Court previously ruled that Trump was ineligible to be on the ballot.
Alina Habba cited her “faith” in the court after decisions that kicked the former president off state primary ballots in 2024.
"The only way that we're going to put him away is going to be in an election," said Fetterman, who represents a key 2024 swing state.
The resort said it “was not made aware of the purpose of this event” when organizers pitched what they claimed was a book signing.
The nonpartisan Congressional Research Service (CRS) published that "the Fourteenth Amendment does not expressly require a criminal conviction."
It’s the Democrats who are perpetrating those abuses. | Opinion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A petition filed by five voters on Thursday seeks to bar former President Donald Trump from the Illinois Republican primary election ballot in March, claiming he is ineligible to hold office because he encouraged and did little to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The petition, similar to those filed in more than a dozen other states, relies on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits anyone from holding office who previously has taken an
The Colorado GOP chair said Lauren Boebert had caused a headache for the state party and that she had her work cut out for her in the new district.
Ukraine learned to stop attacking prepared positions with columns of armored vehicles, but Russia kept doing it at Avdiivka.
Phil Mattingly pulled up past comments from the likes of Kevin McCarthy, Josh Hawley and Marjorie Taylor Greene to make his point.
"It's sad and pathetic, and it's an addiction to Donald Trump by the core of the Republican Party," Psaki said on MSNBC.
Sen. Ted Cruz has yet to endorse Trump, and several of his former staffers have worked to elect Ron DeSantis.
Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, who helped throw the House into chaos in October, is unimpressed with his party’s achievements last year.
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie blasted radio host Hugh Hewitt during a contentious interview Thursday, faulting him for a lack of substantive questions. The contentiousness set in after Hewitt asked the former New Jersey governor, a critic of former President Trump, whom he would vote for in a general election between Trump and President Biden.…
Chinese weaponry including assault rifles and grenade launchers is being used by Hamas to wage war in Gaza, Israeli investigations have revealed.
Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) decision to attend an event in the Sunshine State celebrating the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. “Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an ‘anniversary’ event to mark January…
The less willing the West is to show Russia its actions have consequences, the more Ukrainian men, women and children will die, writes Keir Giles.
Operatives from Ukraine’s military intelligence agency launched a daring cross-border raid into Russia, it was claimed on Friday.
Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) mined a road and attacked a Russian platoon stronghold, resulting in eliminated occupiers near Belgorod, HUR reported on Telegram on Jan. 5.
An armed unmanned surface vessel launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen got within a “couple of miles” of U.S. Navy and commercial vessels in the Red Sea before detonating on Thursday, just hours after the White House and a host of partner nations issued a final warning to the Iran-backed militia group to cease the attacks or face potential military action. Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Navy operations in the Middle East, said it was the first time the Houthis had used an unmanned surface vessel, or USV, since their harassment of commercial ships in the Red Sea began after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.
Former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci described the likely rematch between former President Trump and President Biden as a choice between “demented” and “dementia” in an interview Wednesday. During an interview with Scaramucci, Newsmax host Eric Bolling said he will take Trump, who he described as “the 77-year-old,” and Scaramucci can take “the old guy,…