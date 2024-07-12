Scouts beat heat at coastal summer camp
Scouts from all around the world participating in a summer camp, visited Fiesta Island to escape the heat.
Here's a shot you don't see every day ... or even every year.
Jaylen Brown is a Finals MVP, but he's not an Olympian.
How did Bronny James fare in his second NBA Summer League game? Check out his stats from the LA Lakers-Miami Heat contest.
The Euro 2024 final is now set with Spain facing England in Berlin on Sunday night after two thrilling final-four encounters.La Roja, who have been most watchers' standout team in Germany so far this ...
Tennis star Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, rolled her eyes at comments he made about their parenting during an interview Wednesday.“Out of the two parents, I’m the one who is responsible for their activities, sports, healthy lifestyle,” the seven-time Wimbledon winner said during an interview with Tennis Channel. “Exactly—she’s rolling her eyes right now as I’m speaking!” he added, referring to his wife, who was observing the interview off-camera.The pair have been married since 2014 and share t
Travis Kelce revealed the astronomical amount he paid for Taylor Swift's suite at the 2023 Super Bowl.
USA Basketball intended to bring Kawhi Leonard to the Paris Olympics. After watching him play in a four-day training camp, they and the Los Angeles Clippers realized that the plan needed to change. Derrick White of the NBA champion Boston Celtics is replacing Leonard on the U.S. team for the Paris, the first shakeup to a roster that was announced in the spring.
Chase Daniel tweeted, "I guarantee you every NFL player seeing this is NOT happy with Burrow for saying (what he said about an 18-game schedule)."
To say she was stunned when her tee shot found the bottom of the cup would be an understatement.
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Dutch fans came to the stadium in a rousing march, 100,000 strong. It will feel like a long journey home.
Rory McIlroy reveals "disbelief" at Keegan Bradley being appointed United States captain for the Ryder Cup.
A helicopter from the Coast Guard air station in Detroit on Saturday rescued five people who were clinging to a cooler in Lake Erie. Officials said their 22-foot boat had been swamped by a wave.
One of the greatest players to ever wear a hockey jersey in Penticton is being fondly remembered not only as a great hockey player, but a fun-loving friend, outstanding overall athlete and proud Pentictonite. Chad Campbell, who passed away the last week of June, will be celebrated by family, friends, fans and loved ones on Wednesday, July 17 in the east ballroom at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Campbell was a former British Columbia Junior Hockey League scoring champion who was a key member of
CALGARY — Hockey Canada is trying out a series of changes in the western provinces in an attempt to streamline the development of junior players.
Canada, fielding its best Olympic team, felt the onslaught of USA's depth in Wednesday's exhibition game in preparation for the Paris 2024 Games.
Greg Johnson, who played seven seasons with the Nashville Predators, died in 2019 from a self-inflicted gunshot. His brain showed he had CTE.
The former Philadelphia Eagles center has been playing in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe
In the Copa America semifinal at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, there was an ugly player-fan brawl following Colombia’s 1-0 win over Uruguay.
The King and the Prince of Wales sent personal messages to the England team following their win against The Netherlands taking them into the Euro 2024 final
Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. has played in exactly 400 career games and no one in MLB history has ever compiled his statistics.