Scouts Canada creates Head Safe program to prevent concussion

Where did you learn about concussion prevention, proper helmet fit and concussion symptoms?

Scouts Canada and Hydro One have created a Head Safe series of events hoping to educate parents about concussion prevention and concussion protocol, even if their children don't play organized sports.

In advance of an Oct. 19 stop in Peterborough of the Head Safe tour, Scouts Canada's Jason Gingrich looked into some of the most important methods for preventing concussion.