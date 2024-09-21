'It's a scramble': A look at Colorado foster care as the need for foster homes grows

ABC News
Investigators are searching for a motive after a Kentucky sheriff was arrested for allegedly gunning down a judge in his chambers, officials said. Letcher County Sheriff Shawn Stines has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Kentucky District Judge Kevin Mullins at the Letcher County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, according to officials. A 911 caller reported shots being fired inside the courthouse, and responders found Mullins, 54, with multiple gunshot wounds, Kentucky State Police said.