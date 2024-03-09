Scrap rail caused train derailment - Network Rail

Scrap rail left on tracks following engineering works was the cause of a derailment in Surrey, according to Network Rail.

The company said a train hit the object at about 05:50 GMT on Monday in a 90mph area near Walton-on-Thames.

A Network Rail Wessex safety bulletin said it was the first train on the fast line following the weekend works.

The incident initially closed four tracks between Woking and Surbiton before disruption spread across the South Western Railway (SWR) network for 24 hours.

No-one was injured and all passengers were safely evacuated from the train.

A Network Rail spokesperson apologised for the disruption.

A few minutes before this incident, another train reported striking an object on an adjacent slow line, the bulletin said.

It added that the train hitting the scrap rail "caused the front bogie of the train to partially derail."

The derailment caused disruption across the SWR network

The incident is being investigated by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and Network Rail.

The Network Rail Wessex bulletin went on to remind engineering workers to "always keep your work area tidy and never leave scrap or rail lengths unattended trackside".

When approached about the safety bulletin, both Network Rail and SWR said they could not comment whilst the investigation was ongoing.

