Screen Actors Guild Awards cancel live nominations announcement due to Los Angeles wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations have canceled an in-person announcement planned for Wednesday morning due to devastating wildfires and winds in the Los Angeles area.

The nominations for awards honoring the best performances in movies and television will be announced by press release instead of at a live event hosted by actors Joey King and Cooper Koch.

Homes and structures are burning in a pair of wind-swept fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles and Altadena, a neighborhood near Pasadena, California.

Kristen Bell will host the 31st annual awards ceremony, which will stream live on Netflix on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Idris Elba hosted last year’s ceremony.

The SAG Awards are a reliable Oscar bellwether for the acting and best picture categories.

The fires have led to the cancellation of several entertainment events, including Wednesday's premiere of the Robbie Williams biopic “Better Man,” a premiere of Jennifer Lopez's “Unstoppable” movie and the premiere of Universal Pictures' upcoming horror film “Wolf Man.”

The Associated Press