The Canadian Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Trevor Bauer worked three scoreless innings against the Yankees on Sunday for the Diablos Rojos of Mexico City, who beat New York 4-3 in the first of two exhibition games. Bauer made his first start for Diablos Rojos, who recently signed him for five games. He allowed four hits, struck out three and walked two. “My command was a little bit off. I would have liked not to walk two people,” Bauer said. “It was my first time pitching at this altitude, so the ball is moving a littl