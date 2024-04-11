Scripps News Reports: Baltimore's Bridge
The search for the 14-year-old girl was abandoned, until a recently formed cold case unit rekindled the investigation, Texas police say.
Jennifer Pan was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder in Canada. She's the subject of the documentary, "What Jennifer Did."
A landlady who was jailed for keeping a vulnerable woman in domestic servitude for 16 years has had to sell a property to pay the victim back nearly £200,000. Farzana Kausar forced the woman to work unpaid in her home in Worthing, West Sussex - making her cook, clean and look after her children. Kausar then kept the victim in domestic servitude for 16 years before she was arrested by Sussex Police on suspicion of Modern Slavery offences in May 2019.
Bobby Maher "never threw a punch" before he was killed in a confrontation with two older teens, one of the suspects allegedly told police.
A 22-year-old French woman whose blood-drained body was found in an abandoned church in northern Italy’s Aosta Valley over the weekend had been looking for a haunted house believed to contain ghosts, according to police.
Mounties and B.C.'s police watchdog are investigating after two people were found dead and a third was seriously injured by officers in a remote B.C. community on Tuesday. It happened at Tsay Keh Dene, a remote community about 360 kilometres north of Prince George and 260 kilometres west of Fort St. John, at the north end of Williston Lake. The community is only accessible via chartered flights on small planes or helicopters, or by driving nearly 200 kilometres on logging roads, according to the
The Biden administration has weighed in for the first time on a major cross-border legal dispute that could shut down portions of Enbridge's Line 5 Canada-U.S. oil pipeline.The opinion came in an amicus brief that, although nuanced, argued against shutting down the pipeline, partly in order to preserve diplomatic relations with Canada.The more than 1,000-kilometre long Line 5 carries 540,000 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids daily across Wisconsin and Michigan to refineries in Sarnia, Ont.T
Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who already are serving federal sentences for torturing two Black men were sentenced Wednesday in state court.
The 18-year-old used an elastic band to choke his teammate on the bus, authorities said.
A US Navy reconnaissance aircraft spotted the men, who had been stuck on a tiny island in the Pacific for more than a week.
“This was truly a heinous crime.”
Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who tortured two Black men for hours were sentenced in state court Wednesday to 15 to 45 years in prison.
A man is dead after a triple shooting early Thursday morning, Toronto police said.Police said they responded to multiple reports of a shooting near Queen Street W. and Portland Street just after 2:30 a.m. At a news conference, Det.-Sgt. Trevor Grieve from the force's homicide and missing persons unit said officers found three victims after they arrived.A 30-year-old man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has since been identified as Ibrahim Abdikarim of Toronto.Two oth
Federal authorities allege Ippei Mizuhara, the former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, stole more than $16 million from the two-way baseball sensation to cover his gambling debts. The charges were outlined in a complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Central District of California on Thursday. The complaint, written by IRS senior special agent Chris Seymour, cites wire transfers, text messages, phone records and interviews in alleging that Mizuhara exploited his position of trust with Ohtani to fund his frequent and illegal sports betting.
The owners of a highway lodge in northern B.C. say they are devastated by a recent theft and they're hoping Yukoners might help them recover the stolen property: two large mobile trailers. The owners of the Sasquatch Crossing Lodge, a restaurant and hotel in Pink Mountain, B.C., at Mile 147 of the Alaska Highway, say it happened last week. Lodge owner Melody Magaton says she got a call from one of her staff members with the bad news."We have two lodges that are four miles apart," Magaton told CB
Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly defrauded an elderly couple out of $13,000 by impersonating a police officer.In a news release, police say an elderly couple received a phone call in January from someone claiming to be a police officer. The release says the victims were told their credit cards were fraudulently used and the couple needed to turn the cards over to them.The victims were told a courier would pick up the credit cards, police say, and the victims were advis
The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's election interference case rejected the notion Wednesday that jailed defendants charged with some of the most violent crimes of the U.S. Capitol riot are “hostages” — a label Trump and his allies have frequently used to describe the prisoners. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said the Capitol riot defendants who remain jailed in Washington, D.C., don't deserve to be called hostages or heroes for their actions during the mob's attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A Vietnamese real estate tycoon was sentenced to death Thursday in the country's biggest ever financial fraud case, a shocking development in an intensifying anti-corruption drive in the southeast Asian nation. Truong My Lan, a high-profile businesswoman who chaired a sprawling company that developed luxury apartments, hotels, offices and shopping malls, was arrested in 2022. The 67-year-old was formally charged with fraud amounting to $12.5 billion –- nearly 3% of the coun
OTTAWA — Canada's top court says it won't hear arguments about the release of prison and parole documents concerning serial killer Paul Bernardo. The decisionmarks the end of a years-long battle to expose confidential information used to decide Bernardo's prospects for parole. Family members of Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French have long sought the release of government records about their loved ones' convicted murderer. The Supreme Court decision also affects a case about the disclosure of docu
A worker at a fabric plant in South Carolina, identified as Brianna Danielle Coyle, died after getting caught in machinery, authorities said