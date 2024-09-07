Scuffles as thousands attend rival demonstrations in Glasgow

At least one person was arrested during the demonstrations [BBC]

Scuffles have broken out as thousands of anti-racism protesters and a smaller number of anti-immigration demonstrators gathered in Glasgow.

Police drew their batons outside the City Chambers and shouted at protesters to get back as tensions flared and at least one person was arrested.

A BBC reporter at the scene estimated that two to three thousand people joined the anti-racism rally in George Square, about 10 times the number of people at the rival demonstration.

A group of masked men, believed to be from the Green Brigade "ultra" group of Celtic fans, were contained by police in a corner of the square.

[BBC]

Police had erected barriers to separate the two groups of demonstrators.

But at one point a man brandishing what appeared to be two drum sticks rushed towards the square before being grabbed by police and bundled into the back of a police van.

Another man was chased after winding his way through the anti-immigration side of the demonstration and making remarks to those protesting.

A separate man was then tackled to the ground by officers.

The masked group of men, believed to be from the Green Brigade, had earlier tried to join the demonstration, but were surrounded by police and mounted officers.

They were eventually allowed to leave one-by-one into the anti-racism section of the crowd.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Officers contained a small group of people within George Square to engage with them, maintain public safety and minimise disruption.

"Containment is an approved tactic used by highly trained officers where a breach of the peace is taking place or is reasonably thought to be imminent."

A small number of people attended the anti-immigration rally [BBC]

The demonstrations came after a wave of disorder in England following false online reports than an asylum seeker carried out the stabbing of children in Southport in July which led to the deaths of three young girls.

Speakers including trade unionists, politicians and campaigners addressed the anti-racism rally, which was approved by the city council.

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken told BBC News neither Scotland nor Glasgow was "immune to the far right".

She added: "The turnout of people who are here to resist them and more importantly come with a really positive message about diversity and unity in a city like Glasgow - which is Scotland's most diverse city - is a far bigger number."