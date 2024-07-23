Sculpture cements Dominique Dawes' place in Olympic history

Dominique Dawes cemented her place in Olympic history as the first African American to make the Team USA women's gymnastics team and brought home gold along the way. The Maryland native is now a permanent fixture at the Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center in the form of a bronze sculpture that was unveiled Tuesday. Dawes' fans of all ages packed the rec center's lobby to watch the unveiling and meet the gymnastics champion who got her roots in Silver Spring and still lives there with her husband and four kids.