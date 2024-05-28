New sculpture honors 1974 CU Boulder bombing victims
New sculpture honors 1974 CU Boulder bombing victims
New sculpture honors 1974 CU Boulder bombing victims
Robert Pickton, 74, was attacked by another inmate on May 19, the Correctional Service of Canada confirmed to PEOPLE
The 35-year-old figure skater and Maple Leafs defenceman tied the knot in 2023.
NEW YORK — Justice Juan Merchan scolded Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche for improperly invoking the threat of prison time facing the former president toward the end of the defense’s summation at the historic hush money trial. “It’s simply not allowed. Period,” the judge boomed, saying Blanche should have known better as a former prosecutor and longtime defense attorney. “It’s hard for me to ...
The former president's boast isn't sitting well with his critics.
TOKYO (AP) — “An engine reborn.” That's how Japanese automaker Toyota introduced plans to cast a futuristic spin on the traditional internal combustion engine. During a three-hour presentation at a Tokyo hall Tuesday, the car manufacturer giant announced it would offer lean compact engines that also run on so-called green fuels like hydrogen and bioethanol, or get paired with zero-emissions electric motors in hybrids. This comes as many competitors in the auto industry are pushing for fully elec
"How dare you tweet this, THIS weekend," former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger fired back at Donald Trump's son.
Kim Kardashian appears as the Vogue China photo edition cover star and undergoes a gothic red hair transformation. See pictures here.
MEGA/GC ImagesDonald Trump was flanked by three of his children as he showed up for closing arguments in his hush-money trial Tuesday—but both Ivanka and Melania were noticeably absent as closing arguments got underway.“Where’s Melania?” a reporter yelled at the former president as he headed into the court.Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. had previously shown their faces in court for their father—Eric most frequently of all—but Tiffany Trump’s presence on Tuesday appeared to underscore the s
In closing arguments, Todd Blanche perplexingly pointed to the times Trump admitted his hush-money records weren't what they said they were.
A family was ejected from a flight for acting when the crew refused to ask passengers not to eat peanuts despite one family member being allergic.
Supermodel Em Rata just inspired our out-of-office wardrobe once again, this time donning a floss bikini adorned with a collage of sultry lingerie editorial shots - See Photos
The actress gave a look at her accommodations for the trip, which included an infinity pool surrounded by cabanas with a view of the sea
Powell had similar success with a movie premiering in theaters instead of on a streamer with the rom-com, "Anyone but You," starring Sydney Sweeney.
Boycotters of Loblaw-affiliated stores in Canada plan to extend their shunning of the country's largest grocery chain indefinitely as the discourse and impacts around the cost of living crisis intensifies.
Cressida Bonas showcased her timeless elegance as she attended the extravagant wedding of billionaire David Winter to Georgia Irwin in Venice over the weekend. See details.
The Princess of Wales has stayed out of the public eye since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime umpire Ángel Hernández, who unsuccessfully sued Major League Baseball for racial discrimination, is retiring immediately.
Shayk posted a carousel of images to Instagram on Monday from a beachy location
It's reportedly in the works after their recent Nigeria tour.
Grayson Murray's parents said Sunday their 30-year-old son took his own life, just one day after he withdrew from a PGA Tour event. The family asked for privacy and that people honour Murray by being kind to one another. “If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else,” Eric and Terry Murray said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. Murray, a two-time PGA Tour winner, spoke in January after winning the Sony Open in Honolulu about turning the corner in his life, his golf and battle