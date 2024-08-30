'You Scum': Rocker Jack White Rips Trump A New One, Threatens Lawsuit Over Music

Rocker Jack White joined the chorus of music icons fighting Donald Trump’s use of their songs on Thursday and said he was going to sue the former president.

White shared a video posted by campaign official Margo Martin that showed Trump and used “Seven Nation Army,” from White’s former band The White Stripes.

“Oh....Don’t even think about using my music you fascists,” White wrote on Instagram. “Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.) Have a great day at work today Margo Martin.”

Martin deleted the video.

Then, White offered a direct message to the former president.

“And as long as I’m here, a double fuck you DonOLD for insulting our nation’s veterans at Arlington you scum,” he wrote. “You should lose every military family’s vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore.”

He was referring to an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony this week. NPR reported that Trump campaign staff members “verbally abused and pushed” a cemetery official. The U.S. Army confirmed the incident, saying a campaign staff member “abruptly pushed aside” a cemetery official trying to enforce rules against filming for political purposes.

White hasn’t been shy about his dislike of the former president, and last year put celebs who support Trump on blast by name.

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” White wrote. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri.”

His Third Man Records shop has been selling shirts, pins and bumper stickers that say “Icky Trump,” a play on “Icky Thump,” the name of a White Stripes song and the title of the band’s final studio album.

White is the latest artist ticked at Trump over music use. In just the past few weeks, ABBA, Foo Fighters, Celine Dion and Beyonce have all hit back at Trump after he used their music.

The Rolling Stones, Rihanna, Neil Young, Guns N’ Roses and the estates of Tom Petty and Isaac Hayes, among others, have all slammed Trump ― and in some cases filed legal action ― over his campaign’s use of their music.