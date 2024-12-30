SD County introduces 'Dog Day Out' program
A new program from the San Diego County Dept. of Animal Services will allow people to take a dog out for a day.
A new program from the San Diego County Dept. of Animal Services will allow people to take a dog out for a day.
Armando, a Labrador retriever mix, was left "tied up" in a parking lot earlier this month
Certain breeds relish being around people more than others, including English Setters, Cocker Spaniels and Smooth Collies.
"One big expense and you are set for a long time..."
See what the stars have in store for you.
Shoppers say they're the "softest sheets" and that they "feel great to sleep on."
Antique items generate plenty of attention due to their high quality and rarity. These designs require the type of artsmanship that you can't easily mass produce. Read More: 3 Signs You've 'Made It'...
Joshua the Goat captivated readers around the world after he joined runners at the T'Railway Trek half marathon in September — and won a medal. (Taylor's Pumpkin Patch/Facebook)News stories tend to focus on people. The celebrations, the struggles or the calls for action.But we often do stories with our furry friends and other animals, too. They can often be some of our favourite stories that resonate with journalists and readers alike. This year was no exception. As this year comes to a close, h
Reina has been missing since 26 December, when she was hit by a car outside her home.
The RSPCA says matted fur on the Shih Tzu's legs had caused deformities.
You only need three supplies.
More than 24,000 five-star fans say these walking shoes are gloriously comfy and supportive, even if you're on your feet all day.
Owners who wish to keep their dog will be required to get an exemption certificate.
Rabbits are the seventh most popular pet in the U.S. Whether you own a bunny or want to, you may wonder how long it'll live. Here's a timeline.
Did Santa forget to put something under your tree? Scoop up savings on Apple, Dyson, Kate Spade, KitchenAid and more.
Although it's often referred to as the "Hobby of Kings," coin collecting doesn't discriminate between the rich and the poor (or between the regal and the common folk). While buying known rare coins...
"It was a Tuesday evening and my mom and I were in the middle of one of our daily chats on the phone. I don’t remember what we were talking about ― it was something totally inconsequential ― and suddenly, I just went for it and blurted out, 'You know mom, I hire sex workers.'"
What was created as a punch line has lived on for decades, on social media, the runway, and the red carpet.
After seeing people sleeping outside in the cold year-after-year, a Toronto man is building tiny mobile homes attached to bicycles to give temporary relief to those who are unhoused.Ryan Donais started building the small modular homes this summer as he watched the city's housing crisis becoming more dire. He said he didn't want to go through another winter seeing people living on the streets, so he put his background in construction to use. "I just don't see any changes. It's been many years wit
In a Dec. 24 lawsuit, the founder of a publicity firm that represented actor Justin Baldoni effectively outed herself as the source of texts. She disavows involvement.