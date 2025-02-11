SDLP not attending White House St Patrick's Day event over Gaza

SDLP leader Claire Hanna says her party 'cannot in good conscience' attend the event [BBC]

Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Claire Hanna has said her party will not attend St Patrick's Day celebrations at the White House over Donald Trump's stance on Gaza.

She told BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme "people have made their views, their hopes and their fears for the Palestinian people very, very clear".

"So I cannot in good conscience go over and pretend that this is normal, it's just not in line with the SDLP's values," she said.

This will be the second year in a row that the party has stayed away from St Patrick's Day celebrations in the US capital after former party leader Colum Eastwood said they would not attend over US arms sales to Israel.

Stormont ministers are likely to attend but when asked last month, the first and deputy first ministers said they had yet to receive an invite.

Hanna told BBC News NI: "I couldn't muster up the party feeling myself given all that's going on... and I'd question those who think it is something the people they represent wish them to do."

She said she did not see how "people could go over and pretend this is normal".

'Glass-clinking event'

Hanna declined to say whether executive ministers should take part in the events, adding that she had taken a position for her party, which is Stormont's official opposition.

"I've been clear about our ethical approach... we appreciate there are complex economic issues but this is largely a glass-clinking and selfie-taking opportunity," added the South Belfast MP.

"We will certainly scrutinise the costs - if we were going, it would be on our own dime. This is about your values - standing with people affected in what is an abnormal US administration."

She said she recognised there was a "diplomatic" role for the Irish government in taking part in such events.

But she added that "political access in a meaningful way is very restricted" during the St Patrick's Day celebrations.