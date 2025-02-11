SDLP not attending White House St Patrick's Day event over Gaza

Jayne McCormack - BBC News NI political correspondent
·2 min read
Claire Hanna on a busy street wearing a dark suit. Behind her is a white wall, and a green door. To her right are rows of black railings
SDLP leader Claire Hanna says her party 'cannot in good conscience' attend the event [BBC]

Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Claire Hanna has said her party will not attend St Patrick's Day celebrations at the White House over Donald Trump's stance on Gaza.

She told BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme "people have made their views, their hopes and their fears for the Palestinian people very, very clear".

"So I cannot in good conscience go over and pretend that this is normal, it's just not in line with the SDLP's values," she said.

This will be the second year in a row that the party has stayed away from St Patrick's Day celebrations in the US capital after former party leader Colum Eastwood said they would not attend over US arms sales to Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stormont ministers are likely to attend but when asked last month, the first and deputy first ministers said they had yet to receive an invite.

Hanna told BBC News NI: "I couldn't muster up the party feeling myself given all that's going on... and I'd question those who think it is something the people they represent wish them to do."

She said she did not see how "people could go over and pretend this is normal".

'Glass-clinking event'

Hanna declined to say whether executive ministers should take part in the events, adding that she had taken a position for her party, which is Stormont's official opposition.

"I've been clear about our ethical approach... we appreciate there are complex economic issues but this is largely a glass-clinking and selfie-taking opportunity," added the South Belfast MP.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will certainly scrutinise the costs - if we were going, it would be on our own dime. This is about your values - standing with people affected in what is an abnormal US administration."

She said she recognised there was a "diplomatic" role for the Irish government in taking part in such events.

But she added that "political access in a meaningful way is very restricted" during the St Patrick's Day celebrations.

Latest Stories

  • Carney blames U.S. aggression toward Canada on social inequality down south

    Federal Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney blamed U.S. aggression toward Canada on social inequality in our neighbour to the south — and compared Donald Trump's musings about annexation to the villain from the Harry Potter novels.Speaking at the King's Head Pub in Winnipeg on Monday evening, Carney told a crowd of several hundred supporters Canada faces a crisis due to U.S. threats against the Canadian economy, but insisted Canada does not face an existential crisis.Some U.S. citizens, he

  • Trump has unleashed chaos by distraction upon the international community. That's no accident

    LONDON (AP) — The Saudis are furious. The Danes are scrambling. Colombia has backed down. Mexico and Canada stand in a purgatory between tariff wars with the US and … not. China has retaliated, launching a trade war between the economic superpowers. The Brits, long proud of their “special relationship” with the United States, are leaning into their tradition of quiet diplomacy.

  • Donald Trump Throws A Super Fit At Taylor Swift In ‘Unforgiving’ Post-Game Rant

    The president lashed out at the pop star on his social media website.

  • ‘Most politely aggressive Super Bowl ad’: Ontario takes aim at deteriorating U.S. relationship with powerful, pointed commercial

    An unexpected Super Bowl ad: Ontario purchased a spot to remind American viewers how the province's partnership makes invaluable contributions to the U.S. economy.

  • People Are Reacting To Rising Grocery Prices Under The Trump Administration In The Pettiest Way Possible

    "Everything under Trump must be blamed on him, just like what MAGA did with Biden."

  • Prince Harry Appears to Shade Trump After His Meghan Markle Comments

    Prince Harry appeared to up the ante in his simmering feud with Donald Trump Sunday, making a fire-breathing speech to open the Invictus Games in Canada in which he said the competitors' “courage, values and humanity” deserved special respect at a time “when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world.” Traditionally, members of the royal family avoid all mentions of global affairs lest they risk being seen to interfere in politics, let

  • MSNBC Host Predicts How 1 Trump Fantasy Could Unravel For Him In Stunning Style

    Ali Velshi explained how it "might be a fun idea for Trump until..."

  • Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiancé, associates of assaulting her, raping others in House speech

    CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina on Monday used a nearly hour-long speech on the U.S. House floor to accuse her ex-fiancé of physically abusing her, recording sex acts with her and others without their consent, and conspiring with business associates in acts of rape and sexual misconduct.

  • ‘Whoa, Whoa, Whoa!’: Trump’s High Approval Rating Stuns CNN’s Harry Enten

    CNN’s data analyst Harry Enten has been left stunned by President Donald Trump’s high approval ratings in his second stint at the White House. The senior data reporter noticed that Trump’s approval numbers for his first three weeks were much higher than those during his first term, the New York Post reported. “Whoa, whoa, whoa! Entire first term. Just 11 days, Donald Trump had a net positive approval rating” during his first term, Enten said during a segment of Monday’s CNN News Central with co-

  • Trump Aide Boldly Claims Canadians Would ‘Love’ to Join the U.S.

    Donald Trump’s national security advisor Mike Waltz made the eyebrow-raising claim Sunday that Canadians are eager to renounce their nationality and join the United States. In an interview on Meet the Press with Kristen Welker, the security chief said he learned from Canadian expats in Florida that their fellow countrymen want to abandon the nation because of “liberal” policies. “I think the Canadian people would—many of them would—love to join the United States with no tariffs, with lower taxes

  • John Oliver Crashes ‘Daily Show’ to Skewer Trump’s Latest Power Grab

    John Oliver stopped by The Daily Show on Monday, this time with malevolent intentions. Oliver wasn’t there to offer any wisdom or support, as host Jon Stewart assumed; instead he gloated about the U.S. government’s total lack of checks and balances on the Trump administration. “America had its little fun, didn’t you, in experimenting with democracy?” said the British comedian, who was once a Daily Show correspondent himself. “You fought so hard to get away from us. Acting up, throwing all that t

  • Eby: Plenty of demand for B.C. aluminum despite U.S. tariffs

    VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier David Eby said Monday he is confident that aluminum produced in the province will remain in demand globally, despite tariffs from Washington that Eby described as the Americans "taxing themselves."

  • The Shocking Questions Trump Admin Is Asking Job Candidates

    An explosive report by the Washington Post alleges that the Trump’s administration is weeding out candidates for top intelligence and law enforcement jobs by asking if the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was an “inside job” and if the 2020 election was “stolen.” Those looking to apply to top national security positions with the administration are allegedly facing additional questions that test their loyalty to Trump. These questions seem quite tailored to determine candidates’ inclinations on the president’

  • Canada's ambassador to France says Trump's sovereignty threats could violate international law

    Canada's ambassador to France says he's against U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to take over Greenland, saying "in order to respect international law, you don't threaten your neighbours by invasion." Stéphane Dion, who is also the special envoy to Europe and the European Union, says threatening a country's sovereignty is not "normal". Trump is also continuing to push for Canada to become America's 51st state. "You know that according to international law it's not only to invade a neighbour

  • What Mexico's richest man thinks Trump should do in his second term

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Carlos Slim, Mexico’s richest man and one of the world's wealthiest, addressed a range of topics at his annual conference on Monday. Despite his extensive holdings in sectors ranging from communications and construction to an iconic Mexican restaurant and retail chain, much of the questioning centered — perhaps unsurprisingly — on U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spanks Trump With A Timely Issue 'That Will Really Set Him Off'

    The late night host said the president already had a "petty" reaction to this one.

  • Doug Ford's trip to Washington ignites fresh round of criticism

    Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford's two-day trip to Washington this week in the middle of the provincial election has sparked a fresh round of criticism from other main party leaders. Ford is making the trip as the incumbent premier and chair of the Council of the Federation, which includes all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers.He'll be part of a group meeting with American lawmakers and business leaders to make their case against U.S President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs. "I'm going down t

  • Donald Trump’s Latest Grievance Is Reduced To 1 Brutal Word Online

    "Why dude always be snitching on himself?" one critic mocked the president.

  • ‘Big Balls’ DOGE Guy, 19, Is Now a ‘Senior Adviser’ in State Department

    Elon Musk’s teenage acolyte known online as “Big Balls” has taken on a significant role in the U.S. State Department that has some officials on edge, a report claims. Edward Coristine, 19, now works as a “senior adviser” in the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Technology, The Washington Post reported. That bureau is a data hub that serves as the IT department for Washington’s diplomatic apparatus. The role comes in addition to Coristine’s work at the Department of Government Efficiency, w

  • How the U.S. planned to annex Canada if victorious in a larger war with Britain

    If the U.S. lost, they assumed Canada would ask for 'Alaska be awarded to her,' notes short-lived 1930s war strategy War Plan Red