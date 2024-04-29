Lilian Seenoi-Barr set to make history as Derry mayor

The SDLP's Lilian Seenoi-Barr is set to make history by becoming Northern Ireland's first black mayor.

Ms Seenoi-Barr was selected by the party to become the next first citizen of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

But the selection process has been criticised by some party members as undemocratic and prompted one councillor's resignation.

Jason Barr will continue as a independent councillor.

He said it was not an easy decision to make, but he had been "left in an untenable position due to the decisions made by the management committee".

"It has left a sour taste that I am not valued by the party I once believed in," he said.

He wished Ms Seenoi-Barr "a very successful tenure" in her position as mayor, adding that she "will go above and beyond" in the role.

BBC News NI has approached the SDLP for comment.

'An open process'

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today programme on Monday, Ms Seenoi-Barr defended her selection, describing it as "an open process".

"I put my name forward, there was an open process and I was selected after a very robust interview that all three candidates went through," she said.

"The communication was clear about the interview process.

"The process was open for everyone and they can ask management those questions if they have any reservations but I want to focus on the position."

Ms Seenoi-Barr said she was disappointed to hear that Mr Barr had resigned from the SDLP, but that she would look forward to working collaboratively with him as an independent councillor.

She said her selection as mayor will hopefully show people, not only those from minority ethnic backgrounds, that "you can achieve anything".

"I want to be a mayor for everyone and represent every single voice," she said.

Maasai woman, Derry girl

Ms Seenoi-Barr has been a councillor for Londonderry's Foyleside ward since 2021 when she was co-opted by the SDLP before retaining her seat in last year's election.

Originally from Kenya, she previously worked to promote gender rights issues for Maasai women, focusing on forced marriage and female genital mutilation.

She was involved in organising the June 2020 Black Lives Matter protests which took place in Derry's Guildhall Square.

"The people of this city have taken me into their hearts and everywhere I go I never fail to be amazed at the warmth, kindness and generosity of the people who live here," Ms Seenoi-Barr said.

"Having initially come to Derry as a refugee facing an uncertain future, I can now truly say that my family have found their home. I am proud to be a Maasai woman and a Derry girl."

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood described Ms Seenoi-Barr as "a fierce and compassionate advocate for everyone she meets".

He said this is "a historic moment" and Ms Seenoi-Barr "will be an incredible mayor".

'Highly irregular, unfair and unprecedented'

Shauna Cusack and Jason Barr, both of whom intended to run against her for the role, criticised the selection process.

In a joint statement, they said that they had been rejected as candidates for the role, "removing us from the process and competition, in order to put only one candidate forward for the post".

They said that their objections were not "sour grapes", but a "genuine concern about the lack of democracy in the process" and they wished the incoming mayor "the best of luck" for the year ahead.

In response to the statement, before the resignation of Mr Barr from the party, a spokesman for the SDLP told BBC News NI: "The SDLP does not comment on internal selection processes.

"Cllr Lilian Barr will be an outstanding mayor for everyone in Derry and Strabane. We look forward to supporting her and our entire team on the council over what will be a very exciting year."

Following a decision by Sinn Féin, there will not be a unionist mayor in the current four-year council term [Getty Images]

Ms Seenoi-Barr will succeed Sinn Féin's Patricia Logue.

In the election for Derry City and Strabane District Council last year, Sinn Féin was the big winner with 18 seats out of the total of 40.

Following a decision by Sinn Féin, and in a break with recent tradition, there will not be a unionist mayor in the four-year council term.

Under the system known as d'Hondt - which ensures the proportionate allocation of council positions - Sinn Féin was entitled to nominate a mayor in three of the four years of the new council term.

The SDLP as the next-largest party is entitled to this position in the remaining year.