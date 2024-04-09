SDPD officer shot in head talks about recovery progress 4 months after incident
Sgt. Anthony Elliot was shot by a suspect on Dec 7 while investigating a reported stolen car in 4S Ranch.
Sgt. Anthony Elliot was shot by a suspect on Dec 7 while investigating a reported stolen car in 4S Ranch.
Orange County Corrections DepartmentOne man’s trip to the most magical place on earth ended with him bloodied, bruised, and behind bars earlier this year after he got wasted and made fun of a woman with Down Syndrome, sparking a bar brawl with her family.Brent George, 61, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree battery on the night of Jan. 25 after officers responded to reports of a fight at the Belle Vue Lounge, a 1930s-style speakeasy inside Disney World’s Boardwalk Inn.An in
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
The woman secretly recorded part of the alleged attack as she saw her phone under the bed and she feared she was going to be raped, jurors heard.
Matthew Marsiglia has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the killing of Devin Repath
The woman was kidnapped at gunpoint at a public park, officials say.
Police are searching for Habibur Masum after a woman was fatally stabbed in broad daylight.
Brian Dorsey has maintained a clean prison record for more than 17 years, his attorneys said in a petition.
Mei Huang Wolfe, the wife of Harris County Justice of the Peace Bob Wolfe, was charged with murder following the fatal dispute
HALIFAX — A small Nova Scotia town that has struggled to tame its sometimes rowdy population of university students is considering advice from an unlikely source. Last week, the town of Wolfville — home to Acadia University — received a draft study that draws some lessons from the inquiry that investigated the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that claimed 22 lives. The inquiry, formally known as the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC), found widespread failures in how the RCMP responded to the killings
The children are ages 2 and 4, officials said.
Calif. judge gives man light sentence because of 'lack of punishment ... of far left groups.' Yet Antifa members are on trial one county away.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
The two men knew each other since they were children and had been “lifelong” friends, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.
The father of a boy killed in a dog attack in Edmonton says a flurry of negative public attention has impacted his ability to grieve the loss.Wesley Grist said his son, Kache Grist, was a loving empath who could walk into a room and give a comforting hug to anyone who needed it."He just had the biggest heart and didn't hold on to anger. "He's perfect. He's beautiful. He's the greatest thing. He's my best friend. I love my son," Grist said during a press conference held at a southside restaurant.
Authorities seized 146kg of the precious metal, which was headed for Japan disguised as machine parts.
Neal Katyal said the ex-president’s “last-ditch effort” is about to fall apart.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is pushing back on the latest attempt by former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants to disqualify her entire office from prosecuting the election subversion case in Georgia, according to a new court filing Monday.
The Rock was competing in a WWE ring for the first time since 2016. Here's what happened with his match at WrestleMania 40.
DNA evidence identified a Virginia woman as the child’s mom, Chesapeake officials said.
There's no detail too small at the Masters Tournament.