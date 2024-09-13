SDSU accepts invitiatation to join PAC-12
The hockey broadcasting legend is looking for a new home as Christine Simpson announced her departure from Sportsnet just weeks before the 2024-25 NHL season begins.
One poor men's league team surely wasn't expecting to see one of the best goalies in history staring them down from their opponent's crease at 11 p.m. on a Monday.
Sam Gagner, who last played for the Edmonton Oilers, will be taking his talent to the Eastern Conference.
The car dealer that sponsors the halftime contest initially said Zach Spangler's kick came 0.005 seconds too late.
This former Boston Bruins goalie has secured a professional tryout (PTO).
Caitlin Clark got whistled for an offensive foul during the Indiana Fever's loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday, but even when it's "surprising" as she said, she knows teams like the Aces are going to be physical with her. While talking about the Aces' physical…
“I’ve never turned IG Live on so I don’t know how it works,” the ESPN personality said in an emergency episode of his podcast, hours after claiming his account had been hacked
Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady spent 11 seasons together as teammates between both New England and Tampa Bay. So, one might think that Gronkowski would sugarcoat his thoughts on Brady's first game in the broadcasting booth with Fox. But that wasn't exactly the case, and…
This new Boston Bruins defenseman has the potential to be a solid addition.
Caitlin Clark says that guarding A'ja Wilson is virtually impossible, and honestly, in her explanation, there wasn't a single lie. The Indiana Fever host the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday as
The White Sox are well on their way to being the worst MLB team in the 162-game era. But at the same time, you'd expect a team full of professional baseball players to be able to execute on the easiest of plays. That's not the case wi
Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, two of the biggest stars on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, plan to play on the DP World Tour this fall. Both players mentioned in press conferences Wednesday at LIV Golf Chicago they'd be committing to the European circuit events, and on…
There is a report floating around that both Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse will not be ready to start training camp.
Marner's future has been a hot topic this offseason, but what hasn't been debated about the player among his peers is his star power.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights six fringe starters who could deliver in Week 2 — or ruin everything.
The Phillies were justifiably heated on Tuesday night when a big eighth inning descended into chaos thanks to a frustrated moment from Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta. And according to Bryce Harper, the scene could have gotten even uglier. Uceta entered the tie game in the…
This former Boston Bruins forward is generating plenty of interest.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gauges the panic level of some big-name players who disappointed in Week 1.
Jonathan Taylor and Tony Pollard are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 2.
You almost never hear this from an opponent in the NFL, right? But that might be just how bad Daniel Jones was on Sunday in a woeful New York Giants loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He had his own wide receiver subtly distance himself from the QB. And