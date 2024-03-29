SDSU fans cheer on Aztecs at Viejas arena watch party
Hundreds of SDSU Aztec fans showed up to Viejas Arena Thursday to watch fans compete in the NCAA basketball tournament.
Matt Maddock, an election denier who has predicted another U.S. civil war, shared pictures of NCAA athletes to push a conspiracy theory about immigration
Rick Reilly spills the beans on Trump’s “fake as Velveeta cheese” golf championships.
The younger Woods, and his teammates at The Benjamin School, won the state title in November
Footage shows the colossal reptile in a purposeful stride, causing meteorologist Matt Devitt to remark, "I'd let him play through."
Members of the Utah women’s basketball team have been left “deeply troubled and shaken” by what team officials called “hateful and disturbing” racial abuse ahead of their NCAA tournament opening game.
Owning a soccer club is hitting Ryan Reynolds in the wallet. Wrexham, the Welsh team bought by Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney in 2021, released its accounts for the latest financial year on Thursday and reported that the amount owed to celebrities has risen to nearly 9 million pounds ($11.4 million). That was up from 3.7 million pounds ($4.67 million) from the previous year, ending June 2022. While the club said turnover rose from nearly 6 million pounds ($7.5 million) to 10.
Recently he noticed a curious bump that was hindering his swing and causing some discomfort.
Boston University freshman center Macklin Celebrini is the top prospect in the 2024 NHL draft. Which team has the best draft lottery odds?
A for effort, D for execution.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kawhi Leonard completed two 3-point plays late in the game then made a block at the rim on the final possession to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a controversial 108-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kelly Oubre Jr. was stuffed at the rim by Leonard on a play that Sixers head coach Nick Nurse felt should have resulted in a foul on Paul George. The officiating crew after the game said a foul should have been called on the last play that would have sent
Jake Allen loved being a member of the Montreal Canadiens. The hockey-mad market, the crackling Bell Centre on a Saturday night, the Original Six franchise's iconic logo. The 33-year-old goaltender is also realistic. With the Canadiens still in full rebuild mode — and two young netminders in Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau ready for more playing time — Allen could see the writing on the wall. Desperate for help in their own crease, the New Jersey Devils asked Montreal about the veteran's ava
The Iowa Hawkeyes star is expected to be the first overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft on April 15
USA TODAY Sports ranks the best and worst deals from the first few weeks of the NFL free agency period.
Bronny could declare for the NBA Draft this summer, or return to the USC Trojans
The Bulgarian will play fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lingered coming out of the batter's box long enough to watch a towering drive off his bat sail well over the centre-field wall. Then he broke into a home run trot. The sixth-inning shot — part of a five-run rally that helped Toronto beat Tampa Bay 8-2 on Thursday — travelled an estimated 450 feet. Guerrero, though, wasn't so sure. “I thought it was more than 450," the Blue Jays star said through an interpreter. "But hey, after 400 it’s all good.”
The couple is parents to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III and daughter Sterling
Will four QBs be taken in the top four picks for the first time ever in NFL draft history? Our latest 2024 NFL mock draft says yes, thanks to a trade.
The pair met in the finals of last year’s Miami Open and the Australian Open in January.
TORONTO — Washington Capitals defenceman Ethan Bear is entering the NHL and NHL Players’ Association's joint assistance program and will be unavailable to the club for an indefinite period. The NHLPA and NHL said in a joint release Wednesday that Bear will be eligible to return to on-ice competition when cleared by the program administrators. The 25-year-old from Ochapowace First Nation, near Regina, is in his first season with Washington after signing a two-year, US$4.125-million deal in Decemb