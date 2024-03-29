SDSU fans cheer on Aztecs at Viejas arena watch party

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kawhi Leonard completed two 3-point plays late in the game then made a block at the rim on the final possession to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a controversial 108-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kelly Oubre Jr. was stuffed at the rim by Leonard on a play that Sixers head coach Nick Nurse felt should have resulted in a foul on Paul George. The officiating crew after the game said a foul should have been called on the last play that would have sent