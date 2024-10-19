SDSU launches South Bay community health survey
On Friday, 10News reporter Madison Weil spoke with SDSU about their own community survey that just launched. Anyone who lives or works in the impacted areas can fill out the survey online.
On Friday, 10News reporter Madison Weil spoke with SDSU about their own community survey that just launched. Anyone who lives or works in the impacted areas can fill out the survey online.
The race to $4 trillion is on, Wedbush Securities managing director and senior equity analyst Dan Ives says, as Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), and Microsoft (MSFT) move further from the $3 trillion market cap milestone. Ives joins Market Domination Hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton to discuss his view that Apple will be the first US stock to reach the $4 trillion mark, followed by Nvidia and Microsoft. Apple’s “AI-driven supercycle that starts with iPhone 16 is going to start in the December quarter as more Apple Intelligence gets rolled out. We think 20% of the world's population will access AI through Apple through an Apple device. And this is something as this all plays out next three to six months, I believe this will be a historical year for iPhone units above 240 million." “What we see right now is, actually, this is going to be a 2025 event. Now, you could argue it's a multi-year supercycle as it all plays out. But you have 300 million iPhones that haven't upgraded in four-plus years. You have a pent-up upgrade opportunity that's unprecedented. And that's why I think we're looking the first to hit $4 trillion will be Cook and Cupertino followed by Godfather of AI, Jensen[‘s] Nvidia, and then Microsoft in mid-2025.” To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here. This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.
In Self Portrait's new ad campaign, Emily Ratajkowski wears a brown fluffy coat & lingerie before transforming into a beauty queen in plunging red sequin dress.
The 'Friends' alum revealed her former 'Friends' costar is "obsessed" with one fragrance
“It was the biggest explosion I've ever felt in my life,” Jazmine Walton says recalling the night she fired a handgun under her chin. Before January 8, 2023 the 23-year-old content creator lived with undiagnosed schizophrenia which haunted her daily life. She shot through her lip, teeth and nose but incredibly didn't pass out - but was in a coma for two weeks following two life-saving operations. Now she openly shared her battle on social media in a bid to inspire others to seek help.
"In 1942 Columbus sailed the ocean blue..."
Liam Payne's former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have broken their silence on their band member's tragic death after the 31-year-old fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina - see heartbreaking tributes
Liam Payne's girlfriend Katie Cassidy has spoken out following the death of the One Direction star at the age of 31
Prince William was at the Duchy College in Cornwall on Thursday and during his trip, the Prince of Wales revealed his wife, Kate Middleton's favourite dessert
The Burberry reception was a night full of stylish stars
"He played a horrible human being, but he’s one of my favorite human beings,” Dinklage said of his costar
Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has spoken about the big change ahead on the cobbles as Gail Rodwell's house goes up for sale.
Coronation Street has revealed a big secret that Dee-Dee Bailey is keeping in Joel Deering's murder mystery.
Al Pacino writes in his new memoir “Sonny Boy” that a 21-page scene he filmed with Leonardo DiCaprio for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” got hacked down in the editing room to just two minutes of screen time. Not that Pacino blames Tarantino or finds him at fault. The Oscar-winning actor is …
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have reportedly snapped up a holiday home in Portugal following a holiday in the country last year.
Call The Midwife star Helen George's Skims bodysuit and waist-cinching skirt combo is great for date night
Robert Boehm is survived by his four children, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren
Former Gossip Girl star Elizabeth Hurley reunited with her ex-husband Arun Nayar on Wednesday evening at a Diwali dinner in London.
Lively posted a response to the brothers' notes about the titular pants in her 2005 coming-of-age movie
A nearly 23st woman is unrecognisable after losing 10st after a break-up to get a 'revenge body'. Josie Varela, 33, was teased at school for her size and things only got worse as she grew up and was rejected in bars and on dates over her size, she says. She comfort ate to cope with rejection - and then an unhappy relationship - ordering McDonald's and Taco Bell four times a day and hiding the wrappers in her car. At her heaviest in January 2018, she was 22st 12lbs, and a size XXXXL, she was newly single. Initially motived by getting a "revenge bod" she eventually focused on getting healthy for herself.
With the Eras Tour returning after a two-month break, some new surprises were to be expected. The first big one came in the second era of the night as Taylor Swift broke out a brand new dress for her Fearless set. The