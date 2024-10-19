SDSU launches South Bay community health survey

Yahoo Finance Video

The race to $4 trillion is on, Wedbush Securities managing director and senior equity analyst Dan Ives says, as Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), and Microsoft (MSFT) move further from the $3 trillion market cap milestone. Ives joins Market Domination Hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton to discuss his view that Apple will be the first US stock to reach the $4 trillion mark, followed by Nvidia and Microsoft. Apple’s “AI-driven supercycle that starts with iPhone 16 is going to start in the December quarter as more Apple Intelligence gets rolled out. We think 20% of the world's population will access AI through Apple through an Apple device. And this is something as this all plays out next three to six months, I believe this will be a historical year for iPhone units above 240 million." “What we see right now is, actually, this is going to be a 2025 event. Now, you could argue it's a multi-year supercycle as it all plays out. But you have 300 million iPhones that haven't upgraded in four-plus years. You have a pent-up upgrade opportunity that's unprecedented. And that's why I think we're looking the first to hit $4 trillion will be Cook and Cupertino followed by Godfather of AI, Jensen[‘s] Nvidia, and then Microsoft in mid-2025.” To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here. This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.