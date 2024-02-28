SDUSD finalizing layoffs as district faces nearly $94 million budget gap

Reuters

Strong U.S. economic growth has been a "key driver" of better than expected global growth, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will tell a news conference on Tuesday ahead of this week's meeting of G20 finance officials in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In excerpts of her remarks released by Treasury, Yellen said the International Monetary Fund and other forecasters had projected a broad-based slowdown in the global economy in 2023 that did not happen. "Going forward, we remain cognizant of the risks facing the global outlook and continue to carefully monitor the economic challenges in certain countries, but the global economy remains resilient," she said.