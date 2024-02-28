SDUSD finalizing layoffs as district faces nearly $94 million budget gap
SDUSD is finalizing layoffs as the district faces a nearly $94 million deficit for next year.
Putin's economy faces meany headwinds, from inflationary pressures to a low birthrate to a bloating fiscal deficit.
The "Disneyland for Adults" may seem like an unlikely place to relocate family, but here we are.
Tariffs on foreign goods aren't paid by other countries; they're paid by American consumers — and they often fail to protect jobs.
Conservatives’ demands for controversial policy additions to spending bills are stalling efforts to fund the government by Friday, nudging the country closer to a partial government shutdown and sparking frustration among lawmakers in both parties. Congressional leaders failed to unveil the long-awaited compromise appropriations bills over the weekend, blowing through a Sunday target date floated…
"We will have a hard landing at some point. I guarantee you that," Morgan Stanley's chief US economist said.
The economy is big, complex and difficult for most people to understand. In reality, the president may not have as much control over the economy as people tend to think -- the Federal Reserve, for...
The man who called the 2008 crash is sounding the alarm again.
VANCOUVER — Policy watchers are split on the value of British Columbia's upcoming provincial flipping tax targeting those looking to make a quick buck in the real estate market. Brendon Ogmundson, chief economist of the British Columbia Real Estate Association, says the tax could end up reducing the overall number of homes on the market while only applying to a small number of properties. Ogmundson also said the new law may not generate the kind of overall revenue the government is predicting —
Nigeria is experiencing its worst economic crisis in a generation, leading to nationwide protests.
The cuts means Scotland will fall short of tree planting targets to tackle climate change.
(Bloomberg) -- In his first spell as Brazil’s president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva managed to keep both low-income voters and Wall Street investors happy. In his first year back in power, he has pulled off the same rare trick.Most Read from BloombergBYD’s New $233,450 EV Supercar to Rival Ferrari, LamborghiniStock Rally Stalls at Start of Data-Packed Week: Markets WrapA Spike in Heart Disease Deaths Since Covid Is Puzzling ScientistsFreddie Mercury’s London Residence Lists at £30 MillionJacob Ro
Stocks will climb higher through the rest of the 2020s as interest rates are in a sweet spot, according to market vet Ed Yardeni
Biden has so far avoided government shutdowns during his presidency.
NEW YORK (AP) — While it seems increasingly unlikely the U.S. economy is headed for recession, small businesses still face headwinds like higher costs and difficulty retaining qualified workers. But owners say they're optimistic as 2024 gets underway, according to a new survey from American Express. Eighty-five percent of all small businesses surveyed said they were satisfied with the success of their business, and 86% said they achieved their 2023 business goals. In August 2023, by contrast, 80
The Ides of March will coincide with one or two changes to the financial system that could cause problems for banks and the economy.
On Feb. 16, New York's Judge Arthur Engoron found former President Donald Trump guilty of fraud, ordering him to pay $355 million and temporarily barring him from his New York-based business. The...
Strong U.S. economic growth has been a "key driver" of better than expected global growth, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will tell a news conference on Tuesday ahead of this week's meeting of G20 finance officials in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In excerpts of her remarks released by Treasury, Yellen said the International Monetary Fund and other forecasters had projected a broad-based slowdown in the global economy in 2023 that did not happen. "Going forward, we remain cognizant of the risks facing the global outlook and continue to carefully monitor the economic challenges in certain countries, but the global economy remains resilient," she said.
Stocks have lost momentum as investors regroup after the tumultuous run-up last week and as focus sharpens on the health of the US economy.
ROME (Reuters) -Italy's government on Monday approved a decree to ensure the timely enforcement of its EU-funded recovery plan, which includes 6.3 billion euros ($6.83 billion) in tax breaks for companies committed to energy saving. The scheme stems from a deal the government clinched with the European Union to revise and revamp an overall investment programme now worth 194.4 billion euros through 2026. Italy also aims to address the issues that have led it to fall behind schedule in spending the cash it has already received.
(Bloomberg) -- The world’s top economic policymakers figure they’ll have to steer clear of two conflicts convulsing global politics — the wars in Ukraine and Gaza — to make progress on anything else at this week’s G-20 summit in Brazil.Most Read from BloombergA Spike in Heart Disease Deaths Since Covid Is Puzzling ScientistsBYD’s New $233,450 EV Supercar to Rival Ferrari, LamborghiniNigeria Delivers Jumbo Rate Hike to Aid Its Battered NairaTreasuries Mixed Amid Another Flurry of Bond Sales: Mark