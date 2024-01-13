SE Wisconsin 'Blizzard-Like' Storm: Timing, road conditions and snowfall totals
Accumulations for the entire area, including along the lake shore, are estimated at 10 to 14 inches.
Accumulations for the entire area, including along the lake shore, are estimated at 10 to 14 inches.
A winter storm hit Ottawa and the surrounding areas Friday night, covering the ground in a blanket of heavy snow and knocking out power for hundreds of customers. As of early Saturday morning, sixteen centimetres of snow has fallen on the capital. According to Environment Canada, another five to six centimetres is on the way.Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings Friday for almost the entire region except for communities along the water west of Brockville, Ont. The warnings are still in
A widespread winter storm warning is in effect as a major system will bring significant impacts across southern Ontario Friday night and into Saturday morning
The extreme cold in Western Canada has delayed air travel, set off traffic chaos in some regions and endangered lives with no relief coming until after the weekend. Environment Canada said temperatures in Edmonton dropped to -37 C Friday morning and may hit -40 C overnight for the first time within city limits since January 1972. "To put it into context, what is considered a normal temperature for the middle of January in the Edmonton area is highs of -8 and lows of -16," said Environment Canada
With the federal government planning to phase out sales of gas-powered vehicles during the next decade, many drivers question how they will fare on cold Prairie days like this week's.But two electric car enthusiasts who chatted with host Leisha Grebinski on CBC's Blue Sky this week say they love driving their vehicles in the winter."It heats up faster than any gas car I've ever had. It's more reliable," said Tyler Krause, who sits on the board for the Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association an
The “large” creature was found in leaf litter in Papua New Guinea, researchers said.
Plan for some difficult travel across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with more snow, ice and strong winds on tap
Southern Ontario welcomed a significant snowfall that started Friday evening bringing strong winds and a thunderstorm to the GTA.
A dangerous band of lake-effect snow will snake over Buffalo, New York, during a highly anticipated football playoff on Sunday afternoon
Get prepped for the blizzards ahead with these top-rated snow blowers from Canadian Tire, Amazon and more.
HALIFAX — Parts of Atlantic Canada are facing powerful blasts of wind and tidal surges along coastal areas as a storm sweeping in from the southeast moves through the region. Northern New Brunswick is expecting an initial layer of snow and ice pellets beginning today, but the warm air associated with the system means most of the East Coast will see the snow turn to rainfall in the afternoon and overnight. Jean-Marc Couturier, a forecaster at Environment Canada, says the system moving in from nor
A winter storm brought heavy snow and strong winds across the Toronto area and wide swaths of the province Friday evening. For the Toronto area, the snow, which was forecast to be heavy at times, transitioned to rain later Friday night as temperatures rose above freezing, Environment Canada said.The weather agency issued a winter storm warning for Toronto on Friday night, calling for 10 to 25 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning. The warning was lifted just after 11:30 p.m."Surfaces such as h
A humpback whale with a broken backbone was captured on camera by a drone photographer off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula in late December.Alexander Schmidt (@alexsharks_) of Apex Ocean Divers (@apexoceandivers) said he spotted the whale on December 26 during an expedition off Cabo San Lucas, and noted that she had learned to use her pectoral fins “to push herself through the ocean.”The crew determined that the whale was likely struck by a ship.Schmidt said ship strikes on whales happen “on a daily basis” but can be avoided with help from groups such as the Pacific Whale Foundation and the Great Whale Conservancy, which “create pathways for ships to move without using the highly trafficked whale migration paths.” Credit: alexsharks_/apexoceandivers via Storyful
Yet another storm system will cross eastern North America over the next few days bringing with it a mix of snow, rain, ice and strong winds.The large-scale storm will bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region with heavy rain moving up the Eastern Seaboard.The storm will then arrive in the Maritimes on Saturday and Saturday night.While the storm is looking quite similar to the one that blew through the region on Wednesday, this time around there will be less snow and rain for Nova Scoti
Scientists studied the mountain for years, but the animal went unnoticed — until now.
A brutal blast of Arctic air will spread through the central US right after a powerful storm exits the US, eventually bringing the coldest air of the season as far south as Texas.
MONTREAL — Environment Canada issued weather warnings for large parts of Ontario and Quebec on Friday as a winter storm was expected to bring up to 40 centimetres of snow to some regions, along with strong winds and a risk of storm surges. Starting in Ontario on Friday and moving east, the storm was forecast to bring five to 10 cm of snow in Toronto over a short period, making driving hazardous. Winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour combined with the heavy snow risked reducing visibility. T
It was found on a deep-sea sediment sample off the coast of New Zealand, researchers said.
Gold hydrogen is naturally occurring gas trapped in pockets under the ground – in much the same way as oil and natural gas
On his way to the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve near Tofino, B.C., landscape photographer, David McColm was stunned to see a trail smothered with a four-foot deep pool of sea foam.
California's perception of the grizzly bear is wrong, according to new research. The grizzly bear was, for the most part, a vegetarian.