Sea and air search under way for 15-year-old boy swept off rock shelf at NSW beach

Jordyn Beazley
<span>Police, surf life savers, paramedics and the Westpac rescue helicopter service are involved in the search for the missing boy.</span><span>Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP</span>
A search and rescue operation is under way to find a 15-year-old boy who was swept off a rock shelf at a Central Coast beach.

New South Wales police said emergency services were called to North Avoca beach at about 3pm on Tuesday.

A sea and air operation is under way to locate the boy, with assistance from surf life savers, paramedics and the Westpac rescue helicopter service.

A NSW police spokesperson said if the boy was not found the search would continue until nightfall.

