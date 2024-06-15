Sea cadets starts 75th anniversary celebrations

Jersey Sea Cadets is starting its 75th anniversary celebrations.

Organisers estimated thousands of young people had benefited from the charity during its time on the island.

It offers maritime training and leadership experiences for children aged between 10 and 18.

Volunteers and former cadets who are now over 18 years old have been invited to the opening event being held at Government House later.

The charity started in Jersey in 1947 and was recognised by the Ministry of Defence in 1949.

Commanding officer Lt David Thompson said the sea cadets had helped “thousands of young people” during that time.

"The sea cadets have been present for all the Royal visits since 1975 providing guards of honour and hopefully we will be doing the same for the King," he added.

Lt Thompson also said being part of the cadets meant young people had access to "specialist training and events".

Jersey Sea Cadets is starting its 75th anniversary celebrations.

Organisers estimated thousands of young people had benefited from the charity during its time on the island.

It offers maritime training and leadership experiences for children aged between 10 and 18.

Volunteers and former cadets who are now over 18 years old have been invited to the opening event being held at Government House later.

Follow BBC Jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links