Sea Dogs lose series opener

Peyton Manning unveiled his current top-5 NFL quarterbacks list, and the results are fascinating
Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about great quarterback play, having won two Super Bowls and earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. At this past weekend's Fanatics Fest, he listed his five top quarterbacks in the NFL. While not a surprising list, it does…
- The Independent
Boxer Imane Khelif shows off new ‘makeover’ after Olympic gender row
Khelif was Algeria’s first woman to ever win a gold medal in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics
- People
Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk Recreate Their Viral Childhood School Bus Photo
Former classmate Jacob Bai also joined the athletes in the photo creation
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
BREAKING: Flyers Terminate Ryan Johansen's Contract After "Material Breach"
The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Tuesday that forward Ryan Johansen, who has spent the majority of his career in Philadelphia on the sidelines after struggling with injuries, has been "placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract."
- Tri-City Herald
The NFL’s new kickoff formation is stupid, which means owners will call it a success
After two weeks of preseason, columnist Jim Moore, aka @cougsgo, has already seen enough of the NFL’s weird new kickoff formation.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Why did a PGA Tour referee stop FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Hideki Matsuyama about possible rules violation?
Did Hideki Matsuyama violate Rule 8-1 during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday? The PGA Tour determined that a violation wasn’t committed by the eventual champion, but the moment is worth closer investigating.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Colorado photographer captures bobcats adorably playing with golf balls during charity tournament
David and Lynn Townsend were on assignment outside Denver, Colorado, capturing images for a charity golf tournament when they noticed a gallery that was starting to take liberties with the golf balls being played. After a little more inspection, the duo, which operates under
- HuffPost
Steve Kerr Has 2 Words For Donald Trump In His DNC Speech
The coach of the Golden State Warriors took a page from star player Steph Curry's book.
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL preseason winners, losers: QBs make big statements in Week 2
Week 2 of the NFL preseason proved to be rather eventful, with several quarterback competitions coming into focus in recent days.
- BBC
How Raygun made it to the Olympics and divided breaking world
The Australian hip-hop community has been shaken by the reaction to Raygun's efforts in Paris.
- Time
A Netflix Doc Examines the Murder of Football Star Steve McNair
Netflix's Untold series explores the murder of Steve McNair and his incredible career.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Donald Trump's granddaughter commits to Miami to play college golf
Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of former President Trump, announced Sunday her verbal commitment to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami. Kai, 17, will join the Hurricanes in the 2026 signing class. The post doesn't mention whether she will attend…
- The Canadian Press
Jays claim Lucas off waivers from Detroit, move Manoah to 60-day IL
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas off waivers from the Detroit Tigers and have transferred right-hander Alek Manoah to the 60-day injured list.
- FTW Outdoors
20 fierce WNBA pregame outfits from Week 11, including Cameron Brink's very cutesy denim skirt
Welcome to For The Win’s weekly WNBA fashion roundup. This week, we're rolling through all the phenomenal lewks the girls
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
'There's Nothing I Haven't Seen Or Experienced': Devils Head Coach Sheldon Keefe Reveals What He Learned About Himself During His Time Coaching the Maple Leafs
Keefe took questions from Devils fans ahead of his first season as head coach in Jersey.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy football rankings 2024: Top RBs, according to our experts
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
- People
Simone Biles Recreates Her Viral Olympics Meme: 'I Actually Do This All the Time'
Watch the gold medalist hilariously recreate her viral meme from the 2024 Paris Olympics
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
PGA Tour Player Advisory Council to vote on eligibility changes this afternoon
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – The PGA Tour Player Advisory Council is scheduled to meet this afternoon in person at Castle Pines (and via Zoom for members of the 16-person PAC not in the field this week at the BMW Championship) at 5 p.m. ET to vote on a rang
- FTW Outdoors
Caitlin Clark hilariously thanked the referee who gave her a bizarre technical foul
Caitlin Clark had quite a Sunday for the Indiana Fever. She broke the WNBA rookie assist record with a full-court pass for a highlight-reel dime, and she got a technical foul for punching a stanchion in frustration, which is weird because she wasn't
- The Canadian Press
Oilers trade Cody Ceci, third-round pick to Sharks for Ty Emberson
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers traded defenceman Cody Ceci and a third-round draft pick in 2025 to the San Jose Sharks for blueliner Ty Emberson to complete their second deal of the day on Sunday.