Sea Dogs lose to Somerset
The Somerset Patriots with some help from the New York Yankees beat the Sea Dogs on Saturday.
The Somerset Patriots with some help from the New York Yankees beat the Sea Dogs on Saturday.
Shohei Ohtani continues to be the most thrilling, talented player there is in Major League Baseball today. Dude just made the 40-40 club -- that's 40 home runs, 40 steals in a season, done by just SIX players in league history -- in the most thrilling fashion.…
BOSTON (AP) — Danny Jansen will become the first major leaguer to appear in a game for both teams when he plays catcher for the Boston Red Sox on Monday in the resumption of a suspended game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
TORONTO — Addison Barger will require a video review of his first walk-off homer in Major League Baseball because after his massive moment he had difficulty relaying what it was like to be mobbed by his Toronto Blue Jays teammates.
Jordan Montgomery expressed his frustration with his former agent, Boras, which he believes cost him a potential big contract.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has time to make more history this season.
The Little League World Series Championship is set with Chinese Taipei set to take on Florida. Here is how all the action went down.
This former Boston Bruins defenseman is reportedly on the Edmonton Oilers' radar.
Rory McIlroy had a disappointing week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to begin the postseason, but it's been much better at the 2024 BMW Championship through 36 holes. The Northern Irishman opened with a 2-under 70 on Thursday and followed it up with…
Mother Nature didn't let up much on Friday afternoon at the Old Course, where the wind continued to wreak havoc for many of
Cowboys finish preseason by allowing backup Trey Lance to prove their GM owner didn’t make a terrible deal.
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic gets why some tennis players question whether there’s a double-standard in the sport after Jannik Sinner was not suspended despite twice testing positive for steroids, and said Saturday he agrees that there is “a lack of consistency.”
American football fans recently got a taste of the CFL and one of its quirky rules, and it's probably safe to assume they're not impressed.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski lays all his cards out on the table.
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A golfer was disqualified from the Women's British Open on Friday because her caddie used a distance-measuring device on two holes at the Old Course.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — U2 once recorded the album "Under a Blood Red Sky" not far from Castle Pines Golf Club at famed Red Rocks. Instead of Sunday, Bloody, Sunday, it was Saturday, bloody, Saturday for Ludvig Aberg at the BMW Championship. The Swede got a bloody n
Former Vegas Golden Knights 2023 first-round pick David Edstrom was involved in a trade that saw him move to the Nashville Predators and Yaroslav Askarov to the San Jose Sharks.
Sabalenka is looking to add the US Open title to last week’s Cincinnati Open victory.
TORONTO (AP) — Bowden Francis lost his bid for the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history when Taylor Ward hit a leadoff homer for the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning on Saturday.
A recently resurfaced video from 2014 showing Kobe Bryant relentlessly trash talking former Lakers teammate Jeremy Lin during practice has sparked renewed discussion about Bryant's leadership tactics. Some expressed discomfort with Bryant's approach, with one commenter writing, "I don’t like this version of Kobe Bryant."
The 2024 college football season kicked off on Saturday with a Week 0 clash in Dublin, Ireland between Florida State and Georgia Tech. And jus