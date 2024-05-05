Sea Dogs split doubleheader
The Portland Sea Dogs and Reading Fightin' Phils split a doubleheader on Saturday.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career when he argued a called third strike by plate umpire Ryan Blakney in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. With one out, Judge took a full count fastball from Tyler Holton that he thought was slightly outside. Blakney rang him up, Judge glanced back and was ejected. After starting to walk back to the dugout, Judge returned to argue the call and manager Aaron Boone continu
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boos began raining down on Golden Knights captain Mark Stone at American Airlines Center in Dallas the moment he first touched the puck. They didn't let up whenever the first-round series was in Dallas. Stars fans weren't happy that the poster boy of all that is questionable with how long-term injured reserve operates was back on the ice just in time for the playoffs. Again. No team is more scrutinized than Vegas for how it uses LTIR. To critics and skeptical fans, it looks very
The Kentucky native had the honors of singing the National Anthem before the 150th Run for the Roses. She was accompanied by her husband Cactus Moser on drums.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Garcia Jr. hit a three-run shot deep to center field in the seventh inning for his first career pinch-hit home run, helping the Washington Nationals rally for a 9-3 victory over the reeling Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Garcia connected on Erik Swanson’s 85-mph splitter for his second homer of the season to give Washington a 4-3 lead. Nick Senzel added an RBI double in the inning. The Nationals added four runs in the eighth, benefitting from two fielding errors. They
OAKLAND, Calif. — San Diego acquired two-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins along with nearly $7.9 million on Saturday in a deal for four players that left the Padres responsible only for the major league minimum salary. First baseman Nathan Martorella, outfielders Dillon Head and Jakob Marsee, and right-hander Woo-Suk Go were dealt to the Marlins for the second baseman, who won the 2022 AL batting title with Minnesota and the 2023 NL crown with the Marlins. Miami is paying
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills announced the signings of Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Deion Jones to one-year contracts on Friday. In a continuing need to upgrade their receiving corps after trading star Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency, Claypool has a chance to make an impact in a revamped group. The Bills have added Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Quintez Cephus and used their top pick (33rd) on Florida State WR Ke
Dave Roberts recently joked that Shohei Ohtani should gift Roberts a Porsche when Ohtani breaks his Dodgers' record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani obliged, just maybe not in the way Roberts imagined. Before Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers' slugger gifted Roberts a purple toy model Porsche in his office.
Martha Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, Jack Harlow and more walked the red carpet at the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Reid Carruthers has returned to the skip position for his four-man team and added Catlin Schneider to the lineup to fill a vacancy caused by the departure of Brad Jacobs. Carruthers started last season as fourth for the Winnipeg-based team but later switched positions with Jacobs, who threw third stones. Jacobs left the squad after the season-ending Grand Slam to skip Brendan Bottcher's previous rink. Schneider, meanwhile, recently became a free agent when his British Columbia-based team announc
The second round of the NHL playoffs will feature an all-Canadian matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers. Vancouver advanced with a late 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 Friday, winning the best-of-seven opening-round series 4-2. Edmonton ousted the L.A. Kings from the first round for the third year in a row on Wednesday. The Canucks and Oilers have not met in the playoffs since 1992 when Edmonton won the second-round series in six games. Vancouver won all four r
Verstappen controlled the 19-lap race – which was interrupted by an opening-lap safety car.
English teenager Kris Kim stunned the golfing world on his PGA Tour debut, as he became the youngest player to make the cut on tour in nine years – and the youngest ever at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, surpassing the record previously set by Jordan Spieth in 2010.
Twenty horses will compete in the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024. Here is the list of participants and their latest odds to win.
MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to his first ATP Masters final, and he hasn't had to play all that much tennis to do it. Auger-Aliassime moved on to the final of the Madrid Open clay-court tournament Friday after semifinal opponent Jiri Lehecka of Czechia retired due to injury with their match tied 3-3 in the first set. Lehecka left court for treatment from a physio with what appeared to be back pain. He tried to continue playing, but withdrew three points later. “I feel r