Sea Dogs win second in a row at home
Portland beat New Hampshire 3-0 on Thursday afternoon.
Baseball is plagued by the rise in major injuries to its best pitchers. The solution is to return to Greg Maddux’s era.
Major League Baseball (MLB) superstar Shohei Ohtani’s record-setting $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been the talk of the baseball since the two-way star signed his 10-year contract. At the other end of the income scale is Gary Cooper.
"I thought it was hilarious at first, and then they hurt my feelings," Biles said of the comments about her marriage
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Aroldis Chapman was suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount Thursday for his “inappropriate actions” against the New York Mets three days earlier. Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations, made the announcement and said Chapman's suspension begins Friday when the Pirates are scheduled to host Boston. Chapman could appeal, which would delay the punishment until that process is complete. Chapman
All about the controversy and how athletes are responding.
Gregg Doyel flashed a heart sign at Caitlin Clark at her introductory press conference on Wednesday afternoon to kick off an incredibly strange back-and-forth.
The Lions' new uniforms got released prematurely.
The NHL's Stanley Cup playoff spots are locked up, but seeding is still to be determined ahead of the season's final games. Here's what to know.
The former Louisiana State University star forward is making a few things clear.
Daniel Cormier believes Alex Pereira's knockout at UFC 300 might've been assisted by Herb Dean's actions – or lack thereof.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
England rugby star Mike Tindall married Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall in 2011, but he admitted it wasn't 'all fine and dandy.'
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Toronto Maple Leafs will face a familiar foe in the Stanley Cup playoffs. It's just not the opponent they expected. The Leafs are set to meet the Boston Bruins in the opening round after Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers settled the Atlantic Division standings. Florida jumped over Boston to grab the No. 1 seed thanks to the victory coupled with the Bruins' 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on home ice in their regular-season finale. "It'll be a real challenge, but obviously re
LeBron James is going back to the Olympics for the first time in 12 years. Stephen Curry is headed to the games for the first time. Kevin Durant will go there with his eyes on history. And they’re just part of a star-studded roster the Americans have assembled for the Paris Games. USA Basketball announced its men's Olympic team for Paris on Wednesday — James, Curry, Durant, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards and K
Corey Abbott takes an early look at potential first-round selections for the 2024-25 campaign, starting with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid.
TORONTO — Giancarlo Stanton homered in the ninth inning and Aaron Judge added a go-ahead two-run double to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-4 comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre. Stanton hit a solo shot off Erik Swanson (0-1) to kick off a four-run outburst that prevented a three-game sweep. Pinch-hitter Jose Trevino hit an RBI single off Tim Mayza to tie the game. After Juan Soto walked to load the bases, Judge lashed a pitch down the left-field line that score
The pairings committee gave the fans something to watch with several pairings bringing together top players.
The former NFL star admitted he used workout bands to prepare for the appearance
NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shares five children with wife Janet, and they've each chosen their own paths.
BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens' brass is committed to reversing the team’s trend of missing the playoffs. But general manager Kent Hughes and executive vice-president Jeff Gorton won’t deviate from their long-term plans to do so. "We don't have a lineup to win the Stanley Cup, and everyone here is aware of that," Hughes said Wednesday, as players cleaned out their lockers at Montreal’s practice facility. "And it's Jeff's and my responsibility to do everything we can to change that. But