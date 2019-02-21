SEA eSports Player Watch (21 February) – EVO Japan 2019 Champions

Hello esports fans! This week, we’ll be looking at the Asian winners of the recently concluded EVO Japan 2019, with players from Singapore and Philippines having a strong showing.

AK, Arslan_Ash (Tekken 7)

Tekken 7 winners (Photo: EVO Japan 2019 screenshot) More

EVO Japan 2019’s top two Tekken 7 champions are none other than The Philippines’ AK and Pakistan player Arslan_Ash. Both of them defied non-believers and doubting Thomases that a non-Korean, non-Japanese player can make it to the top.

AK is famous as the youngest top level Tekken 7 player in all of Asia, so it’s natural that he made it within the top 8. He used Shaheen to get those combos and juggle damage when capitalising on his opponent’s mistakes.

clips.twitch.tv/SaltyColdZucchiniArgieB8

clips.twitch.tv/VictoriousGoodTermiteBCouch

Meanwhile, Arslan_Ash’s deft use of Kazumi proved that a lot of patience and good reads go a long way in using a technical character. Keep in mind that Arslan_Ash had to fight his way out of the loser’s bracket, taking down top Southeast Asian player Book, Japan’s Chikurin, and Korea’s CherryBerryMango to make it to top two.

clips.twitch.tv/OptimisticJazzyDadMrDestructoid

clips.twitch.tv/InexpensiveEnergeticTireCoolStoryBro

To cap off this Cinderella story, Arslan_Ash fought two sets against AK to win the entire tournament. AK even resorted to a character switch to hopefully wreck the momentum the Pakistanii player had with Kazumi, but it didn’t work.

clips.twitch.tv/DeliciousRockySandstormOptimizePrime

Tekken 7 fans now have two new players to go toe-to-toe with the Korean big boys: Arslan_Ash and AK.

Shen Chan, Shen Yuan (SoulCalibur VI)

Soul Calibur VI winners (Photo: EVO Japan 2019 screenshot) More

Singapore’s best SoulCalibur VI players, Shen Chan and Shen Yuan, made quite a debut in EVO Japan 2019. Both of them were at 2nd and 4th place, respectively, after a long and hard fight against the best SoulCalibur VI players in Japan, France, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

clips.twitch.tv/BlitheArtisticGrouseStinkyCheese

clips.twitch.tv/CorrectWildPancakeUWot

Both players had to fight their way out of the loser’s bracket, so naturally they had to fight each other to be in the top 3.

It was a very poke-heavy and low-hit savvy matchup since the both of them have been sparring with each other since the SoulCalibur II days, but Shen Chan’s Cervantes persevered.

clips.twitch.tv/PowerfulColdElkBloodTrail

Shen Chan managed to defeat SHK and his Zasalamel in loser’s finals, thanks to the fact that he used the character extensively during the game’s launch in late October 2018.

However, he didn’t fare as well in the grand finals against top France player Keev. The Singaporean at least made him work for his victory.

clips.twitch.tv/AlluringAthleticCobraCurseLit

clips.twitch.tv/PerfectOriginalNewtGOWSkull

It won’t be the last major tournament for the Singaporean duo, as they will be training hard to at least maintain their dominance in the game.

Fuudo, Momochi (Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition)

In Street Fighter V, it was Japan’s veteran players Fuudo and Momochi taking the top spots. The former was still using his R.Mika/Birdie combo like in the last exhibition he participated in, while the latter had Kolin/Zeku for this particular tournament.

Both players fought off the competition with much conviction, with Fuudo managing to defeat his US nemesis Punk with his patient Birdie play.

clips.twitch.tv/ShakingOutstandingConsoleMingLee

On the winner’s side, Momochi defeated Nemo and Powell with Zeku, a character who can switch between a mid-range fighting style and a close-range rushdown style.

Story continues