SEA eSports Player Watch (31 January 2019) - International Cup Challenge, Asterisk* take FSL crown

Hello esports fans! This week, we’ll be moving outside of the SEA region for a bit and highlighting the Asian winners and runner-ups from last week’s slew of tournaments.

OilKing, Humanbomb, NL & Tokido, Nemo, Fuudo

During the past weekend, the Asian Esports Federation and Japanese ESports Union hosted an International Cup Challenge that pit Japan teams against Asian teams in a friendly bout of esports games.

The tournament with the largest crowd was the Street Fighter 5 exhibition where Asia’s OilKing, Humanbomb, and NL fought against Japan’s Tokido, Nemo, and Fuudo.

Both teams were equally strong, but despite the strong start from OilKing during his fight with Tokido, the rest of the fights were in Japan’s favour. Japan knew how to deal with the Asian trio’s characters so that they could counterpick a lightweight rushdown character with a heavy character like Birdie.

Photo: AESF

Japan won 16-5 against Asia.

Xavier Esports, Jupiter

The same International Cup Challenge 2019 also featured a Japan vs Asia Overwatch tournament featuring the best teams: Jupiter for the former territory, Xavier Esports for the latter.

The fight was close since both teams knew the current meta and changed up their compositions in every single playthrough.

In the end, Jupiter’s timely use of Brigitte’s Rally Ultimate was the turning point for the match and secured Japan’s total win against Asia.

Photo: AESF

PSG.LGD

The Chinese Dota 2 was at 4th place in this year’s Chongqing Major. The team fought a good game against Vici Gaming during the Upper Bracket, while they managed to climb up further to the next bracket after defeating Fnatic.

However, they faltered when they were bumped down first by Virtus.pro, then by Evil geniuses in the subsequent lower bracket fight.

Asterisk*

The all-female League of Legends team won first place in the Female Esports League Singapore/Malaysia tournament. Here are the top 4 teams:

1st – Asterisk*

2nd – Hanami

3rd – Knightress

4th – Definitely Not Girls

Asterisk* win the FSL More

Kazunoko

Last but not least is Japanese player Kazunoko, who won the recent Dragon Ball FighterZ at the Red Bull Final Summoning last weekend.

Using a team comprising of Gotenks, Adult Gohan, and Yamcha, he destroyed the competition and took down legends such as Go1 & Fenrich.

clips.twitch.tv/ConcernedSuaveAntelopeFutureMan

Here are the full rankings: