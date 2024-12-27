The year the sea froze in Kent

The winter of 1962 to 1963 was one of the coldest on record in the UK as temperatures plummeted to -20C.

It was so severe, the sea froze over one mile from the shore in Herne Bay, Kent. It also froze in Whitstable.

Shipping was paralysed on the River Medway as the upper reaches of the River Thames froze too.

Herne Bay resident Trevor Martin told the BBC: "It was exciting. I thought the sea would be frozen solid but of course the ice was on top of the waves."

Mr Martin was five years old, living in Blean, near Canterbury, at the time and remembers his dad took him to visit the frozen sea.

"We were somewhere near the pier and we went right down near it - obviously it was cold," Mr Martin recalls.

Amateur filmmaker John Clague, who was based in Herne Bay, captured the stunning images of the phenomenon on a 16mm film, used throughout this story.

Known as "the big freeze", cold weather hit the UK on 22 December 1962 and the arctic conditions continued all the way through to the following March.

It brought widespread chaos to England, with roads and railways buried under snowdrifts.

A BBC weather reporter at the time described Gatwick as looking "more like Lapland".

Residents who were around in 1962 remember snow on the ground for 62 consecutive days.

Thick sheets of ice formed where the sea met the shore along the coast.

Fishing boats were locked in place, and the harbours fell eerily silent.

Another Herne Bay resident Colleen Foreman added: "We had to go to school no matter how cold it was. Life went on."

Janet Farbrace said she had just moved down from London and added: "My brother took me down to the front to the frozen sea - a sight I will not forget."

