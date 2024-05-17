Sea levels rising much quicker than anticipated

Reuters

Argentine conservationists have returned a rare and unusual-looking animal, a maned wolf, to the wild around Buenos Aires, with its long black legs and red-fur making the creature look like a fox on stilts or perhaps wearing knee-high boots. The endangered species, whose natural habitat is usually in the hot northeast of the country, has slowly migrated south, which experts said was linked to land clearances for farming, hunting, global warming and more extreme weather. "This (migration) is a phenomenon that is occurring with many species of large vertebrates," said Marcela Orozco, a doctor in biological sciences at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and researcher at the national science institute CONICET.