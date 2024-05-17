Sea levels rising much quicker than anticipated
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sea levels are rising at a faster rate than once thought.
Thunderstorms blossomed in the warm, unstable air parked over the Prairies on Thursday, with accumulating hail reported across parts of Manitoba
A British Columbia man was airlifted to a Calgary hospital with "significant injuries" Thursday after fending off a grizzly bear attack on a mountainside in the Rocky Mountains near the B.C.-Alberta border, according to RCMP and wildlife officials.Police said a father and son were tracking a bear west of Highway 43 south of Elkford, B.C., when the 36-year-old son was "attacked suddenly by an adult grizzly bear" around 3 p.m. PT.The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) later said the man was
In case you needed a visual reminder of why you are supposed to keep at least a 25-yard distance from bison and other national park wildlife.
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray, Alta., got a watery reprieve from a menacing wildfire Thursday as steady rain fell and water cannons delivered a soaking blast to tinder-dry ditches. Alberta Wildfire information officer Christie Tucker said the blaze remained out of control – the only such designated fire in the province – but it did not grow overnight and remained at about 200 square kilometres in size. “We’re seeing rain and cooler temperatures in much of the prov
Scientists say the ancient wonders are likely to have been built along a now-dried up branch of the River Nile.
Severe thunderstorms continue for portions of Alberta and Saskatchewan on Thursday, with the risk moving east into Manitoba on Friday
Astronomers have identified seven stars in our galaxy that could potentially host a Dyson sphere — a hypothetical megastructure an alien civilization could build around its home's host star or black hole to capture most of its power in the form of radiation. The concept, first proposed by theoretical physicist Freeman Dyson in 1960, […]
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre's pledges to axe carbon pricing come at a time of wildfires and other disasters and Poilievre would rather "watch the country burn" than continue the fight against climate change. Trudeau says when Poilievre talks about scrapping the price on carbon, it would also mean the end of the rebate cheques that most families receive. He says the parliamentary budget officer had confirmed that 80 per cent of families get more back thro
Much-needed rain spreads across the Prairies. However, there is a slight tornadic risk through parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Scientists potentially uncovered a glueball particle, an enigmatic entity believed to be made entirely of the strong nuclear force's gluons.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Webb Space Telescope has discovered the earliest known merger of black holes. These two gigantic black holes and their galaxies consolidated just 740 million years after the universe-forming Big Bang. It's the most distant detection ever made of merging black holes, scientists reported Thursday. One black hole is 50 million times more massive than our sun. The other is thought to be similar in size, but is buried in dense gas, which makes it harder to measure. Unt
“It was impossible not to feel totally responsible for this little, helpless, precious soul,” the Bear League wrote on social media.
Nationally, the average cost of gasoline dropped three cents in the past week.
Parts of Ontario and Quebec are set to enjoy a weeklong stretch of temperatures soaring above 20 C, thanks to an upper-level ridge
Two black bears, including a female cub and a radio-collared adult male, were destroyed last week in two separate events, according to Parks Canada. In a statement sent to CBC News, the agency said it responded to a call regarding a "sickly-looking bear" cub wandering on its own in the Bow Valley Parkway.In an unrelated incident, several reports of another bear within the Banff townsite were made to Parks Canada. These were for a bear that was managed, hazed and relocated away from high-volume a
Wildfires have forced thousands out of several communities in Western Canada. Roughly 6,600 residents have been told to leave their homes in Fort McMurray, Alta., while the rest of the city remains on evacuation alert. In Fort Nelson, B.C., the northern community of about 4,700 people has been evacuated for a week. And a fire near Cranberry Portage, Man., has forced out about 500 residents. Here are the latest developments (all times are MT): 2:49 p.m. One of the Fort Nelson area residents posti
Argentine conservationists have returned a rare and unusual-looking animal, a maned wolf, to the wild around Buenos Aires, with its long black legs and red-fur making the creature look like a fox on stilts or perhaps wearing knee-high boots. The endangered species, whose natural habitat is usually in the hot northeast of the country, has slowly migrated south, which experts said was linked to land clearances for farming, hunting, global warming and more extreme weather. "This (migration) is a phenomenon that is occurring with many species of large vertebrates," said Marcela Orozco, a doctor in biological sciences at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and researcher at the national science institute CONICET.
In the vastness of space, the gravitational pull of the cosmos orchestrates a stellar collision.
Ford is soliciting manufacturing money-saving ideas for its electric vehicles in a new memo sent this week.
HOUSTON (AP) — Power outages could last weeks in parts of Houston after thunderstorms with hurricane-force winds tore through the city and knocked out electricity to nearly 1 million homes and businesses. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Friday there have been casualties but "we don’t know the latest numbers.” However, earlier, Houston Mayor John Whitmire said four people were killed after storms Thursday swept through Harris County, which includes Houston. Officials warned residents that i