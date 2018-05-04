Sea of Marseille Fans Transform Port City Into Party Town as Team Reaches Europa League Final

Marseille made it to the Europa League final with an extra-time goal making the difference against Red Bull Salzburg on May 3.

Despite a 2-1 loss on the night, the French team’s 2-0 victory in the semi-final first leg means it will be them who face Atletico Madrid in the final on May 16. Fans of the French side celebrated securing their first European final appearance since 1999 by taking to the streets around the port city.

French journalist Lois Elziere captured the scene in the early hours of May 4, as Marseille supporters sang and set off flares. It was all a stark contrast to the quiet scenes on the streets pre-game. Credit: Lois Elziere via Storyful