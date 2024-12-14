Sea to Sky Highway in B.C. has been closed in both directions due to mudslide

SQUAMISH, B.C. — The Sea to Sky Highway linking Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., has been closed in both directions after a mudslide near Lions Bay brought down trees and debris to block the road.

The RCMP in Squamish, B.C., says the road is not expected to reopen until midnight and no detours are available.

It says there are no reported injuries so far but emergency crews are still working to confirm if anyone was hurt and the extent of the damage.

Photos and videos posted on the social media platform X, formally known as Twitter, and Facebook show toppled trees and debris scattered across the road while ambulance sirens can be heard in the video.

The highway closure left many skiers and snowboarders, who planned to travel the two hours home to Vancouver after the lifts closed at Whistler-Blackcomb resort, stranded in the town.

Among them are Emily Bird and her partner Scott Gingrich. The pair said they rose early Saturday morning to head to Whistler with hopes of getting a full day on the slopes, before catching a Sunday morning flight to Toronto to visit family for Christmas.

They arrived safely and spent half the day skiing. But, after hearing about the highway closure during their lunch break, the couple decided to cut their trip short. Their priority was getting back to Vancouver, Gingrich said.

"We're feeling a bit disheartened," he said, noting that their initial plan was to take a six-hour detour home to avoid the closure.

But, about an hour into the drive, Bird said it was snowing heavily and, for safety, they decided to turn back. She said they are closely monitoring the road closure and are hopeful the highway reopens soon.

"We will have to see if we can make the flight," she said. "We are not sure yet."

Drive BC says in an update Saturday morning that trees are on the road between Lions Bay Avenue and Brunswick Beach Road, and an assessment is in progress.

The Ministry of Transportation is asking drivers to avoid travelling to the area as emergency crews are on the scene and heavy equipment and ministry personnel are on the way.

The ministry says it will do an assessment and clean up, but it remains unclear how long it might take to reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to check DriveBC for updates on when the highway may be reopened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press