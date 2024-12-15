Sea to Sky Highway reopens after a landslide from BC windstorm

VANCOUVER — Highway 99 between Lions Bay and Brunswick Beach has reopened after a landslide Saturday.

DriveBC reported the road connecting Vancouver to Whistler, B.C., reopened in both directions around 5 a.m. this morning, ahead of an estimated reopening at 9 a.m.

The landslide that shut the road happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday near Brunswick Road during a strong windstorm.

The storm also left more than 300,000 without power, though BC Hydro said all but a few thousand had power back as of Sunday morning.

Mounties in Squamish said in a statement on Sunday morning that one home had been affected by the mudslide with residents missing at the time of this release.

RCMP spokesman James Grandy said officers, emergency crews, and heavy-duty search and rescue crews are on site.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has posted several videos on X platform, formally known as Twitter, showing bulldozers and excavators cleaning up the debris and toppled trees from the roads.

Police said crews will remain on scene.

Wind warnings were in effect for the West Coast with strong winds gusting up to 100 kilometres each hour battering the region.

Environment Canada said a wind gust of 115 kilometres per hour was recorded on Saturna Island, located midway between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Delta Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal has recorded wind gusts up to 96 kilometres per hour.

Police in Surrey, B.C., say a woman died during the storm after she was hit by a falling tree.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press