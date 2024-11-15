Sea Turtle Spotted More Than a Mile From the Sea Resting Up at Florida Aquarium

A stranded sea turtle that was found more than a mile from the Gulf of Mexico in Dixie County, Florida, is resting up at the Florida Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center in Apollo Beach before hopefully being returned to the wild.

Footage released by the Florida Aquarium shows the moment Buckley the sea turtle was found north of Cedar Key in Dixie County, more than a mile from the ocean.

Good Samaritans spotted the animal and called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hotline for help.

“For Buckley to be able to get from that dirt road back to the ocean would be a very difficult journey and probably not likely,” said Ashley Riese, the Florida Aquarium’s Sea Turtle program director.

Riese added that Buckley was doing well and had not suffered any external injuries.

Following the turtle’s rehabilitation, the goal is to return Buckley back to the Gulf of Mexico, the Florida Aquarium said. Credit: The Florida Aquarium via Storyful

