Sea Turtles Warm Up in Florida After 'Cold Stunning' Near Cape Cod

A winter warmup trip to Florida has appeal for many at this time of year, but for some cold-stunned sea turtles rescued off Cape Cod, it could prove a life-saver.

The 20 Kemp’s ridley turtles were flown to Florida Keys Marathon International Airport in banana boxes through the volunteer efforts of Turtles Fly Too, a nonprofit wildlife rescue organization, the Florida Keys News Bureau said.

They were then received by staff at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon. Manager Bette Zirkelbach explained that cold stunning, a hypothermic reaction caused by prolonged exposure to water below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, often leaves sea turtles unable to swim or eat, potentially leading to death.

The turtles will receive treatment and rehabilitation at the Turtle Hospital, where the warmer climate will help them recover. Credit: Florida Keys News Bureau via Storyful