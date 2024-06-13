New seafood restaurant is replacing Folsom spot known for river views. When does it open?

A new seafood restaurant is opening at the former location of Cliff House of Folsom.

Crawdads on the Lake is set to open its doors at 9900 Greenback Lane in Folsom at 11 a.m. Friday, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“Our team has been hard at work preparing for all of you,” Crawdads on the Lake said in a Tuesday post on Facebook.

The eatery, which is advertising its “famous eats, drinks and lake vibes,” will replace a longstanding staple of Folsom’s dining scene.

Perched above the American River in the heart of Folsom’s Historic District, Cliff House of Folsom was known for its deckside views of Lake Natoma and American-style menu. That restaurant abruptly closed in February.

What’s on the menu at new Folsom restaurant?

Crawdads on the Lake will offer a menu that includes Cajun pasta, Louisiana gumbo and jambalaya.

Starters include crispy crab cakes, shrimp cocktails and New England-style clam chowder, and dessert options include blueberry cheesecake and apple tart a la mode.

The restaurant will also offer beer, wine, cocktails and frozen drinks.

Food items range in price from $9 to $45, while alcoholic beverages cost $9 to $14.

Crawdads on the Lake offers live music

In addition to an expansive food and drink menu, Crawdads on the Lake will offer live music.

The restaurant already has a steady lineup of performers set to take the stage until mid-September.

Madison Hudson, a modern country singer, will be the first person to perform in concert at Crawdads on the Lake. He plays on Saturday, according to the restaurant’s website.

What are the restaurant’s open hours?

Crawdads on the Lake will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

