Seagull species in serious decline, say experts

Some species of gull have seen 75% drops in their populations in 55 years [BBC]

They are the sound of our seaside, and can often be seen stealing a pasty, a sandwich or some chips.

Seagulls. But, love them or loathe them, they are in decline, according to wildlife experts.

While the birds may appear to be thriving, they are on the red list - the highest level - for British bird species of concern, because their population has dropped by 72% in 55 years.

Marine conservation officer at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, Rebecca Allen, said it was not just in Devon and Cornwall that pairs had decreased.

"The population has declined around Great Britain. It's nearly three-quarters decline, since 1969, so that’s quite serious," she said.

"It was about 200,000 breeding pairs... so that brings it down to about 50,000 breeding pairs."

The Cornwall Wildlife Trust's Rebecca Allen said the "world would be a poorer place" without gulls [BBC]

This figure refers specifically to the herring gull – the most commonly found species around our coastlines – but other species are also struggling around the UK.

This includes the black-headed gull, common gull, Mediterranean gull, lesser black-backed gull, and great black-backed gull - which are all declining.

The decrease has been driven by the loss of nesting habitat and lack of food availability, according to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

The charity said: "Urgent action is needed to revive gulls’ natural habitats and our seas and help our globally important gull colonies and other seabirds recover.

"Nature is in crisis and finding ways to coexist together and restore nature at land and sea has never been more important."

Towns have warned people not to feed seagulls in various local campaigns [BBC]

So what can people do to help?

Firstly, they need to be aware seagulls are a protected species.

Cornwall Council said: "We would remind people that, like all other wild birds, gulls are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

"That makes it an offence to intentionally injure or kill any gull, or to take, damage or destroy an active nest or its contents."

Wildlife supporters say gulls - even the cheeky ones, like this one sitting where maybe it should not - are an integral part of the seaside [Andrew Segal]

The RSPB has also urged people to find ways to live alongside gulls, with minimal disturbance to and from gulls, offering the following advice:

Gulls should not be fed by humans, as they are a resourceful species and are very capable of finding their own food

People should dispose of rubbish properly so gulls are not able to access it

People should eat next to a wall, so opportunistic gulls cannot fly behind them and take any food

It is important to note that parent birds will protect their chicks, which can include swooping at humans if they believe their babies are at risk

Ms Allen added that in general seagulls do not attack people for food, and that only happens when they are nesting.

While there may be a love-hate relationship with seagulls, they are an integral part of the seaside, she said.

"How would you know you’re at the seaside if you couldn’t hear or see a seagull?

"The world would be a poorer place without them."

