Seahawks competition for center job heats up: Free agent Connor Williams agrees to deal

The Seahawks competition to start at center just got hotter.

Seattle and free agent Connor Williams have an agreement on a one-year contract worth up to $6 million, a deal first reported Tuesday evening by ESPN confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.

Williams, 27, has started the last two seasons for the Miami Dolphins at center. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in December. He visited the Seahawks at their team headquarters late last month.

Williams started at left guard his first four years in the NFL, for Dallas. The Cowboys drafted him in the second round in 2018, out of Texas.

Miami Dolphins guard Connor Williams (58) snaps the ball to quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) during an AFC wild-card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, Jan. 15, 2023.

After that visit Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said if his team signed Williams it would be to play center.

That’s where Olu Oluwatimi, the Seahawks’ 2023 draft choice, had been starting in spring offseason practices and to begin training camp. In practices Monday and Tuesday, for the first times, former University of Washington center Nick Harris rotated with Oluwatimi on the starting offense.

Asked about the situation at center for his team Monday, Macdonald said “it’s open.”

It’s more open now with Williams arriving.

Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi (51)of the game at Lumen Field, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Seattle, Wash.

This story will be updated.