Sean Astin to make Broadway debut in 'Elf' musical

Sean Astin (L) and Alexandra Astin arrive for the SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in 2018. Sean will be starring the Broadway musical "Elf" this fall and winter. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Goonies and Lord of the Rings icon Sean Astin is set to make his Broadway debut in the stage musical, Elf.

"It has been a lifelong dream to be on Broadway and I can't think of a better way to celebrate the season than by spreading Christmas Cheer as Santa Claus," Astin, 53, posted on social media this week.

"I've been in deep preparation for this role since I was five years old. Now my kids can say 'Santa, I know him!'"

The show -- which is based on the 2003 holiday movie of the same name -- will play at the Marquis Theatre Nov. 9 through Jan. 4.

Grey Henson arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "A Journal For Jordan" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in 2021 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

He's making a list and he's checking it twice! Sean Astin is Santa. #ElfOnBroadway pic.twitter.com/rmsZ6d7Vyv— Elf on Broadway (@elfonbroadway) October 3, 2024

The film starred Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, while Ed Asner played Santa Claus.

Tony-nominated actor Grey Henson, 34, will play Buddy in the stage version.

He is known for his roles in Broadway's Mean Girls and The Book of Mormon.